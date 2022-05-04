The Circle Star Yu Ling Wu's IG Is The Ultimate Makeup Inspo

In The Circle, being an influencer is everything, so make-up guru Yu Ling Wu definitely has an edge going into the game. Yu Ling most definitely stood out as a fashionable free spirit when she entered into Season 4 of the competition series, rocking bright orange hair and a wardrobe full of neon-colored clothes. And upon diving into The Circle star Yu Ling Wu’s real job and Instagram presence, it’s no wonder her stylish aesthetic is so perfectly put together. Not only is she a marketing consultant, as she said on the show — she’s also a super talented makeup artist who constantly posts bold eye makeup looks and tutorials.

In terms of gameplay, Yu Ling’s prospects in Season 4 aren’t super clear in the first few episodes. She seemed to form some strong connections thanks to her exuberant humor, but she wound up not faring super well in the first rankings, as other players said they don’t felt they’ve seen her full personality just yet. But as all The Circle fans know, things can change in an instant, and Yu Ling definitely seems to have what it takes to win it all in the end. I mean, she’s a true social media pro, after all!

The Circle’s Yu Ling Wu’s Real Job

Yu Ling introduced herself as a marketing consultant from San Francisco, but she’s actually based in New York City now. Her LinkedIn profile reveals she’s a self-employed social media and brand marketing consultant, with past clients including piercing studio Studs Inc. and the health and beauty company Hilma.

The Circle’s Yu Ling Wu’s Age

Yu Ling was 25 while filming The Circle, but has since turned 26 on Jan. 12.

The Circle’s Yu Ling Wu’s Instagram

Makeup is clearly Yu Ling’s passion, and she loves to share her bold, colorful looks on Instagram. Her signature is her eye makeup, which always takes things to the next level with unique designs, fun references, or even a message written out over her brows. Not only does she often list out all the products she used to achieve her stamped face in the captions, she also uploads full makeup tutorials on her YouTube channel.

Catch more of Yu Ling’s bright and bold looks as The Circle Season 4 drops new episodes each Wednesday.