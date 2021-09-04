Ah, Virgo season. It’s a time when your to-do list is filled to the brim, and you’re likely the most productive you’ve been in a while. Not only that, but you’re eager to make the necessary adjustments in your life to make things a little easier for yourself and those around you. This mutable earth-ruled season is all about the details — the ones you may have overlooked while having the time of your life during Leo season. The emotional meaning of the September 2021 new moon in Virgo is a perfect time to assess your priorities, and decide what’s worth dedicating your time toward (and what isn’t). You’re feeling as efficient as ever now, so making sure you’re not focusing this energy on the wrong things is a must.

Virgo is Mercury-ruled, meaning that it’s a zodiac sign that is all about collecting information and using it in a way that’s logical and productive. That’s where the earth sign energy kicks in. On Sept. 6, you’ll be prompted to assess the information you currently have and how you can make it work best for you. Whether it’s pertaining to relationships, career, or finances, everyone will benefit from this productivity surge. The emotional meaning of the September 2021 new moon will help you see how.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The New Moon In Virgo Takes Place On Sept. 6, 2021 at 8:52 PM ET

While this is the perfect time to check some important things off your list, it’s important not to over-extend yourself. Virgo is a very “acts of service” sign, and because of this, you may find yourself heavily involved in the problems of others rather than yourself. On Sept. 6, it’s important for you to ask yourself, “Is this issue worth me dedicating my time and energy toward?” Since Virgo season tends to double down on the tiny details of an issue, it can get easy to lose yourself in them. Problem-solving can be incredibly helpful, but it’s not always your responsibility to find a solution to every problem. Use the new moon in Virgo to take a step back and assess the bigger picture, and remind yourself of what’s really important to you.

As the king and queen of the sky come together on Sept. 6, expect your Virgo-ruled house in your birth chart to experience some necessary shakeups during this time. These changes will likely be of the unexpected sort, since Uranus is involved in this new moon, making an aspect to it by trine. With the sun, moon and Uranus all being in earth signs, the new beginnings you’ll be experiencing will have a grounded effect to them. While changes can oftentimes be scary, these changes will likely feel comfortable and necessary. Your relationship with productivity is being emphasized now, so be sure to reflect on how much time and energy your dedicating to keeping busy. You deserve a break and some downtime. Your plate doesn’t always have to be full.