The Upcoming Full Moon Could Be A Game-Changer For These 4 Signs

I’ve never met someone who doesn’t find the full moon beautiful. When you gaze up at its mysterious glow, it reminds you of how vast and magnificent the universe truly is. And if you’re a lover of astrology, you know a full moon is serious business. After all, this is the the most climactic phase of the 28-day lunar cycle, and it’s the moment where revelations arrive and changes take place. This is also when the truth comes out and launches you into new directions. Get ready, because the September 2021 full moon in Pisces will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and for them, this lunar event could be a game-changer.

If your sun or ascendant happens to be in a mutable sign, this upcoming full moon will shine a light on your angular houses. These houses include the first house of the self, the fourth house of home and family, the seventh house of partnerships, and the the 10th house of career, all of which happen to be the most significant areas of your birth chart. This essentially means that the upcoming full moon — which takes place on Sept. 20 at 7:54 p.m. ET — could potentially create so much change for these zodiac signs.

This full moon will make a splash in the spiritual waters of Pisces, encouraging you to embrace the limitlessness of your soul and the universal love that surrounds you. Pisces is an expansive zodiac sign that knows no bounds, pushing you to stretch your imagination as well as your penchant for empathy.

Mutable signs have a lot going for them on this full moon. Here’s what they can expect:

Gemini: You’re Gaining A Better Understanding Of Your Career

This full moon could evoke some major changes in your career. At first, however, it may take opportunities away from you. After all, focusing on pipe dreams will only set you even further back from achieving your ultimate dream. Let this full moon guide you toward the career you’ve always wanted. While embracing your new path could feel strange at first, get ready to take authority over your reputation and your professional status.

Virgo: Your Relationships Are Taking Center Stage

There may be some major revelations surrounding your relationships on this full moon. You may come to find that a relationship is becoming more significant, prompting you to make deeper commitments. However, you may also find that a relationship is no longer working, prompting you to either fix it or embrace the process of separation. Either way, this full moon is teaching you so much about the type of relationship you need.

Sagittarius: You’re Embracing Changes In Your Personal Life

This full moon could strike an incredibly heartfelt chord. It has the power to evoke change in your home life, as well as your family dynamic. Repressed issues may rise to the surface, prompting you to finally discuss the elephant in the room. This full moon could also inspire you to redesign your living space and make it your own. It could even bring you closer to your loved ones, which includes both your blood relatives and your chosen family.

Pisces: You’re Coming To Terms With How You Really Feel

Prepare to do a deep dive into your psyche. This full moon is lighting up the sky in your name, helping you gain a clearer understanding of who you are and who you’re becoming. This full moon could help you shed so many layers, revealing your authentic self. It could help you understand the person you’ve been and motivate you to become the person you want to be. Embrace the process, because it’s setting you free.