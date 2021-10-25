These Schitt's Creek Quotes For Halloween Captions Are Totally Screamnastic

Halloween is the perfect time to bring some Schitt’s Creek magic to your feed. Not only can you channel Moira and make one of her many wigs a part of your costume, but there are also so many storylines revolving around mutant crows, spooky outfits, and murder mysteries to draw inspiration from. Whether you dress up like David Rose (a leather sweater will be a must, of course) or a basic witch, you’ll need one of these Schitt’s Creek quotes to use as a Halloween caption when you post for the spookiest day of the year.

As every fan knows, Schitt’s Creek quotes work for pairing with any costume — not just ones inspired by the Rose family or their small-town friends. For example, if you put on a Y2K-inspired look, complete with a trucker hat and low-rise jeans, you can still channel the sitcom you marathon each and every weekend by quoting “A Little Bit Alexis” to remind your friends that you’re a Hollywood star. If you’re dressing up like a goblin, skeleton, or ghost, then you might want to quote the episode “Moira’s Nudes” after having a photo shoot in your living room.

Of course, if you do decide to recreate one of Moira’s iconic looks, pretend you’re Stevie Budd for a night, or rock a gold letter necklace like Alexis, then the caption options are endless as well. There are so many great one to choose from, but know that if you use any of these Schitt’s Creek quotes for Halloween captions, you’ll have a screamnastic addition to your Instagram feed.

Pop TV