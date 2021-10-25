These Schitt's Creek Quotes For Halloween Captions Are Totally Screamnastic
It’s like a witch’s house in here.
Halloween is the perfect time to bring some Schitt’s Creek magic to your feed. Not only can you channel Moira and make one of her many wigs a part of your costume, but there are also so many storylines revolving around mutant crows, spooky outfits, and murder mysteries to draw inspiration from. Whether you dress up like David Rose (a leather sweater will be a must, of course) or a basic witch, you’ll need one of these Schitt’s Creek quotes to use as a Halloween caption when you post for the spookiest day of the year.
As every fan knows, Schitt’s Creek quotes work for pairing with any costume — not just ones inspired by the Rose family or their small-town friends. For example, if you put on a Y2K-inspired look, complete with a trucker hat and low-rise jeans, you can still channel the sitcom you marathon each and every weekend by quoting “A Little Bit Alexis” to remind your friends that you’re a Hollywood star. If you’re dressing up like a goblin, skeleton, or ghost, then you might want to quote the episode “Moira’s Nudes” after having a photo shoot in your living room.
Of course, if you do decide to recreate one of Moira’s iconic looks, pretend you’re Stevie Budd for a night, or rock a gold letter necklace like Alexis, then the caption options are endless as well. There are so many great one to choose from, but know that if you use any of these Schitt’s Creek quotes for Halloween captions, you’ll have a screamnastic addition to your Instagram feed.
- “I must have been Dracula, or a spin instructor, or something.” — David
- “I’m a Lamborghini. I’m a Hollywood star.” — Alexis
- “Gossip is the devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up.” — Moira
- “I actually got this in a swap with Sienna Miller. And by that, I mean it fell off her wrist at a Halloween party and I kept it.” — Alexis
- "Well, this town is very screamnastic." — Johnny
- “Generally speaking, this is, like, a very cute look for me.” — Alexis
- "Are you in danger? Blink if you're in danger." — Johnny
- “Yes, there will be blood. And, yes, you will be horror-struck.” — Jocelyn
- “It’s like a witch’s house in here, David!” — Alexis
- "Why am I getting booed?" — Johnny
- "I gotta tell you that suit, that's pretty dangerous to wear at a party like this." — Roland
- "I'm gonna get the party started." — Patrick
- “There’s a dead guy in Room 4.” — Stevie
- “Why do I find that scenario even more bone-chilling than murder?” — David
- “You may currently think, ‘Oh, I’m too spooky.’” — Moira
- “The internet says you’re dead.” — Alexis
- “Crow-pocalypse. But you didn’t hear it from me.” — Moira
- “I still hold the record for the longest-running demonic possession on daytime television.” — Moira
- "This is all it took to get people out on a work night." — Patrick
- “I will be, if I can get a few friends together this weekend to catch this murderer.” — Twyla
- “No, you get murdered first.” — David
- “Pick up a hammer and nail this coffin shut.” — Moira
- “I’m not gonna wear my own clothes into the room, David. They’re not scary enough.” — Alexis
- “Do you recognize me from earlier? I have a new hairdo.” — Jocelyn
- “I want my doors back. Before it gets dark. My son is afraid of moths.” — Johnny