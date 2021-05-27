5 Planets Are Retrograde In June, So Good Luck, Fam

Oh dear, it’s another dreaded retrograde season. Is this when all of your exes come back from the past like a zombie relationship apocalypse? Does it cause your computer to crash and sizzle with smoke, erasing every document you’ve ever written? To put your mind at ease, no (at least, probably not). Retrogrades tend to attract way more fear than truly necessary, but that doesn’t mean they don’t incite drama and complications. If you want to know how to prepare for the next set of “complications,” let’s talk about the planets that are retrograde in June 2021.

This month actually involves quite a few retrogrades — five to be exact. Not all of them will induce the same level of intensity and confusion, though. Retrogrades actually mean something different for each planet in astrology, and it’s important to make that distinction.

When it comes to the inner planets (Mercury, Venus, and Mars), their retrogrades are far more disturbing to your day-to-day life. After all, it’s the inner planets that move much more quickly through the zodiac and tend to have a more intense impact on the short-term aspects of your life. As for the outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), their retrogrades are less obvious — sometimes, you barely notice them. This is due to the fact that outer planets are already retrograde for up to half of the time, which means you’re already dealing with their retrogrades for a good portion of the year. The effects of outer planetary retrogrades take a while to process and have a larger impact on your growth over a long period of time.

Here’s what you need to know about the retrogrades slated to take place in June:

5 Planets Will Be Retrograde In June 2021

Pluto Retrograde (April 27 to Oct. 6)

Pluto — planet of creation and destruction — is a planet that loves to exert control and gain power. However, it’s sometimes willing to take some pretty drastic measures in order to create that level of power. That’s why when Pluto goes retrograde, it has a tendency to cause power structures to become more apparent, because Pluto’s typical influence is being inverted. This is especially so for this particular retrograde, because Pluto is retrograding through authoritative Capricorn. Prepare to gain a deeper understanding of the way you control, and the ways in which you’re being controlled.

Saturn Retrograde (May 23 to Oct. 10)

Many astrologers will tell you that Saturn retrograde is not something to fear. In some ways, it’s something to be celebrated. That’s because Saturn is the planet of discipline, authority, structure, and tradition. When Saturn is moving unencumbered by retrograde, it tends to challenge you and encourage you to work harder and grow up. While retrograde, Saturn tends to give you a bit of a break from the criticism and scrutiny. As Saturn retrogrades through visionary and eccentric Aquarius, you may feel more compelled to follow the beat of your own drum instead of following someone else’s lead.

Mercury Retrograde (May 29 to June 20)

Now this is the retrograde you’ll probably feel the most this upcoming June. Think about it: Mercury is the planet of communication, cognitive function, and logic, and Mercury rules over may things that affect your day-to-day life. During Mercury retrograde, your ability to rely on things like transactions, transportation, and technology becomes challenged. As a result? Mercury retrograde can feel pretty awkward and confusing. As Mercury retrogrades through talkative and multitasking Gemini, you may find it harder to complete projects and communicate effectively. Think twice before speaking.

Jupiter Retrograde (June 20 to Oct. 18)

Jupiter just entered Pisces, which is a zodiac sign the planet of adventure, philosophy, and expansion loves being in. This initiated a period of compassion, imaginative exploration, and so much love. However, because Jupiter will station retrograde this month, the impact of this glorious transit will become somewhat restrained. During this time, it will begin its steady move back into Aquarius on July 28, where it will remain until December. Make sure you soak up the last few rays of Jupiter in Pisces before it stations retrograde.

Neptune Retrograde (June 25 to Dec. 1)

Neptune is the planet of dreams, fantasies, and illusions. This planet has the tendency to convince you that something is real, even if it’s 100% fictional. This can be a wonderful thing if you’re trying to connect with your creativity, but it can be detrimental if you’re not seeing the writing on the wall. As Neptune stations retrograde in equally as illusive Pisces, some of your own illusions may come crumbling down. This retrograde will help you remove the rose-colored glasses and see things in a more realistic way.