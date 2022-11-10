If you’ve been over Instagram ‘fit pics lately, TikTok is the perfect platform for showing off your “outfit of the day” in creative ways. Whether you’re stunting to “Vigilante Sh*t” by Taylor Swift or weaving your outfit into a funny joke trend, TikTok gives you so many ways to represent your authentic style. Fall is also the perfect time to go all out with accessories and cozy layers. You look forward to this time all year to throw on blanket-like sweaters and funky flared pants, no matter if you’re going out with the girls or hosting a chill dinner party at home. You can even get your besties in your OOTD TikTok to show off your squad’s complete slay. If you’re blanking on where to start or can’t find that hilarious sound you saved a while back, don’t sweat it, because we’ve rounded up eight trending POV TikTok ideas for showing off your outfit.
Bookmark these glow-up transition sounds for when you’re out and about and want to document your cute look, because it’d be a shame if no one saw you looking this good. You can start recording the transitions before you get ready, save them as a draft to your profile, and then continue filming once you’re all glammed up and gorgeous. You can even use these sounds to remember your favorite outfit combos. So, if your brain’s bursting with fashion inspiration, throw on all your favorite outfits and record a TikTok to remember the looks and show off your style. Whether you’re feeling sassy or cute, check out these popular POV transition sounds for OOTD TikToks.