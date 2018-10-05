Few things in life feel better than when you get a fresh haircut. A new look is perfect for a new season, and with fall in full swing, it's about time for a new cut. As you’re breaking out your cozy sweaters from the back of the closet and waiting for pumpkin spice lattes to make their way back to the coffeehouse menu, you can use any of these clever Instagram captions for your haircut posts to make a statement on the ‘Gram and show your friends that you’re ready for any autumn adventure that comes your way.

Every season has a different vibe to it when it comes to your hair color and style. While you may have sunkissed highlights from lounging by the pool or spending your days on the beach in the summer, the fall has a warmer tone to it. Along with a fresh cut, you may want to try out a honey, reddish glaze, caramel swirl, or even ash blonde balayage. You could also make the decision to finally get curtain bangs or cut your hair short for a fall transformation. Whatever direction you go in, you’ll want to be ready for the reveal with some fall haircut captions. This is also the perfect opportunity to wow your friends with a haircut transition or a “to the salon” TikTok video. Just don’t forget to get a “before” pic to pair with your “after” shot, so you can post your new ‘do on Instagram with any of these 45 haircut captions and quotes.

"New hair, who dis?" "Life is too short to have boring hair." "Back to my roots." "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life." — Coco Chanel "Invest in your hair. It's the crown you never take off." "Life is short. Make each hair flip fabulous." "Your hair tells a lot about you. Make sure it's telling the right story." "That's why her hair's so big. It's full of secrets." — Mean Girls "Sorry, I can't hear you over the volume of my hair." "Love is in the hair." "Life isn't perfect, but your hair can be." "I whip my hair back and forth." — Willow Smith, "Whip My Hair" "*Flips hair.*" "Happy hair, happy life." "My goals include making my own money and perfecting my hair flip." "I’m as free as my hair" — Lady Gaga, "Hair" "Lettin' my hair do the talking." "Hello, gorgeous." — Funny Girl "Hair doesn't make the woman, but good hair definitely helps." "Great hair. Because you only get one first impression." "Hair is jewelry. It's an accessory." — Jill Scott "Better call Becky with the good hair." — Beyoncé, "Sorry" "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston "Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful." — Sophia Loren "A woman's hair is her glory."— Maya Angelou "Bad hair day? I don't know her." "Gorgeous hair is the best revenge." "Who run the world? Curls." "Long hair, don't care." "Live colorfully or dye trying." "This hair was made for flipping." "I didn’t want to go out, but my hair looked too good to stay home." "It's hairy possible that I got a haircut." "Too glam to give a damn." "Feeling peachy." "Short hair, don't care." "But first, let me take a selfie." — The Chainsmokers, "#SELFIE" “My hair is just a cut above the rest.” “This new ‘do comes with amazing fringe benefits.” “Today, I decided to look very trim and proper.” “Well, well. Hair we are.” “Feeling gourdgeous with my new fall cut.” “I’m falling in love with my new hair.” “There she glows.” “Sweater weather is better with a new haircut.”