Social media is a great way to give your besties a glimpse into your life, and the point-of-view (POV) trend takes things one step further. It makes your followers feel like they’re actually sitting across from you in a booth at a restaurant, getting ready with you, or taking a selfie of you. Even if it’s only for a minute when they’re double-tapping your post, they imagine what it’s like to walk in your shoes and experience everything from your personal lens. If you really want to let your BFFs live in your moment, check out these Instagram captions for POV pics to add to the already-immersive experience.

When capturing a POV photo on Instagram, you want to consider two things: what your followers want to see, and what your followers would see if they were there. So, if you’re taking a tropical vacation, you’re probably spending lots of time relaxing on the beach with a thrilling book. One point-of-view photo could show the spread at the bottom of your lounge chair, complete with sunscreen, a pair of sunglasses, a towel, and your book. It could also be shot from the lounge chair next to you, and give your followers an idea of what you look like relaxing on #vacay.

The first shot is what they want to see, like what your favorite SPF is or the view of the pool. The second is what they would see, if they took time off, scheduled an “out of office” automatic reply, and were lounging next to you. Both pics can immerse your followers in the life you live, but these Instagram captions for POV pics will certainly help.

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images