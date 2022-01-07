Now that 2022 is finally here, it’s time to goodbye to the sleek, modern home decor that took over much of the last decade. Now, it’s all about rich, luxurious textures and items with a vintage feel. While cottagecore and “grandma chic” have been on the rise for a minute, the newest decor trend that’s picking up speed is pearlcore, and these pearl decor items from Etsy will help you jump on board.
To be honest, pearls and pearl-themed decor items have been around for ages, but they’re just now gaining traction with Gen Z. Crafters have recently been making statement jewelry with pearls, which has led to even more crafty concoctions made from them. Now there are pearl picture frames, mother of pearl candy dishes, and wall art depicting the shimmery little gem made with a lot of time and a little grit.
What Is Pearlcore?
Pearlcore is a fashion and 2022 home decor trend that includes ample use of pearls and shimmery, iridescent materials that resemble them. Think: mermaid chic with a classic, vintage vibe. These tiny gems have been popping up on pearl garlands you can string around your windows, pearl gel nail art, pearl necklaces, and even pearl wedding decor.
If you’re ready for a home decor upgrade in 2022, you’ll want to check out some fabulous pearlcore items to turn your space into a dreamy sanctuary. Check out these 12 items for some inspo for the pearlcore aesthetic to get you started.
