If you’ve been itching to redecorate your home, you aren’t alone. TikTok creators have been using some new buzzwords when it comes to home decor, and Airbnb has noticed the same trends pop up in their listings as well. If you’re ready to try something new for the new year, check out these up-and-coming 2022 home decor trends trends from TikTok before they show up everywhere.
Honestly, there’s something for everyone’s sense of style. If you love bright pops of color, the eclectic nostalgia home decor trend on TikTok may match up perfectly to your favorite color palette, albeit with a little extra flair. You can throw it back to the ‘80s and ‘90s with eye-popping hues, and throw in some boxy shapes and neon lights for good measure.
If you prefer your surroundings to be a bit more serene, there are TikTok home decor trends for that, too. Both cottagecore and botanical themes are expected to boom in 2022, and both involve lush greens and natural wood. Cottagecore is a bit heavier on the florals, whereas botanical has more of a “tropical jungle” feel, but both trends have shown up in Airbnb lists and have become super popular.
Ready to sneak a peek at what home decor trends are sure to be all over TikTok in 2022? Take a look at these eight home decor trends from Airbnb for your home design inspo.