Oh, what a year it’s been.
TikTok revealed the Year On TikTok 2021 on Dec. 6. This virtual walk down memory lane includes 10 categories with the top creators, sounds, moments and more in the U.S. and around the world.
To get the nostalgia going, here are some of the best highlights from TikTok’s 2021 review.
All the sounds, trends, and dances that make you think of TikTok made it on this list, from the dreamy remix of “here comes the boy” to “bro, who got you smiling like that?”
Of course, @totouchanemu took the No. 1 spot with drone dancing.