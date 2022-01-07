8 Pearlcore Necklaces To Take Your Love Of Tradition One Step Further
Is it possible to look better than Harry Styles? We’re gonna find out!
What do Kamala Harris and Harry Styles have in common? Probably more than a few things, but the most notable for this article is their love of pearl necklaces. Both the singer and the Vice President seldom step out of the house without wearing the classic accessory, and it’s not hard to see why. The opulent look is timeless and goes with everything. And with pearlcore set to take over the trend space in 2022, there will be even more variations to try. So, to be like either of these two icons, you’ll need your own take on a pearl necklace for every day of the week.
But these aren’t your grandmother’s pearl necklaces. While there’s nothing wrong with a classic string of pearls, you can achieve a more modern look very easily. There are necklaces with colorful beads, some with trendy pendants, and even a necklace with pearls in the shapes of flowers. You can’t go wrong with any pair or kind of pearls, but you can find one that fits your personality and style perfectly. All you need to do is check out these pearl necklaces below, pick your favorite, and, without a doubt, you’ll find yourself wearing it over and over again.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
You don’t even need to swim to the bottom of the ocean to fulfill your pearl dreams.