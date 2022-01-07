Fashion
8 Pearlcore Necklaces To Take Your Love Of Tradition One Step Further

Is it possible to look better than Harry Styles? We’re gonna find out!

By Margaret Blatz
What do Kamala Harris and Harry Styles have in common? Probably more than a few things, but the most notable for this article is their love of pearl necklaces. Both the singer and the Vice President seldom step out of the house without wearing the classic accessory, and it’s not hard to see why. The opulent look is timeless and goes with everything. And with pearlcore set to take over the trend space in 2022, there will be even more variations to try. So, to be like either of these two icons, you’ll need your own take on a pearl necklace for every day of the week.

But these aren’t your grandmother’s pearl necklaces. While there’s nothing wrong with a classic string of pearls, you can achieve a more modern look very easily. There are necklaces with colorful beads, some with trendy pendants, and even a necklace with pearls in the shapes of flowers. You can’t go wrong with any pair or kind of pearls, but you can find one that fits your personality and style perfectly. All you need to do is check out these pearl necklaces below, pick your favorite, and, without a doubt, you’ll find yourself wearing it over and over again.

To get the full Styles-look, the New Day Short Pearl Necklace ($10, Target) is the perfect length to sit right under your shirt collar. It’s short, but not choker length, so it works both alone and in a stack.

If pearls alone aren’t enough for you, the Freshwater Pearl Necklace ($20, Urban Outfitters) has a dainty, heart pendant that comes in silver or gold. It’s simple enough that it doesn’t compete with the pearls while adding something different to them.

For a more playful pearl path, En Route’s Marshmallow Necklace ($21, En Route) is reminiscent of a candy necklace with its bright colors. It’ll pop with anything you wear but is understated enough that you don’t have to worry about mismatching too much.

Everyone deserves a name necklace, and it doesn’t get more fun than the bright letters featured on Frasier Sterling’s Princess Necklace ($66, Frasier Sterling).

In true Y2K fashion, Pacsun’s Pearl Choker ($14, Pacsun) features a butterfly charm. It also alternates pearl and glass beads for a light and airy feel.

Rather than the classic string of pearls, you can go against the grain with Lulus’ Pearl Choker ($48, Lulus). It’s strung to look like flowers around your neck and includes an extender for the most comfortable wear possible.

For a sultry touch, BHLDN’s Wolfe Necklace ($68, BHLDN) has a drop pearl chain that hangs down to the mid-back. The front of the necklace only involves a single pearl and has a choker-like fit.

Another more colorful option is Free People’s Choker ($30, Free People). It comes with mixed beads or stones on one half of the chain so you can get the classic, pearl look with a touch of something new and unexpected. It keeps the people guessing.

You don’t even need to swim to the bottom of the ocean to fulfill your pearl dreams.