The Pogues have returned. Now that Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2 is out on Netflix, you and your friends likely have a watch party planned so you can see what happens to John B and his friends as they search for Blackbeard’s gold. And for that watch party, you’re probably going to want some OBX-inspired drinks.

But First, A Quick Recap

Spoiler alert: This post discusses Outer Banks Season 4. Part 1, which was released on Oct. 10, already dropped some major revelations like JJ’s dad isn’t actually Luke Maybank — and the adventure has only just begun.

The show’s creators, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, shared in a statement announcing Season 5 that this current season will end with “a feature length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode.”

While fans online have been speculating about what will happen in the finale, including theories about a major character death, there is one thing that is definitely true: You need some comforting snacks and drinks to get you through it. Luckily, at the 2024 Poguelandia fan event in California on Saturday, Nov. 2, Netflix served up some Outer Banks-themed cocktails and mocktails in the VIP area, aka Kook Korner, that you can easily make for yourself at home.

Netflix

Below are three OBX-inspired drinks that will have you feeling like a Pogue in no time.

The Kildare Cooler

Mint leaves

1 ounce of fresh lime juice

Sparkling water

OPTIONAL: 2 ounces of rum

Rachel Chapman

This was the drink I enjoyed the most at the Poguelandia event; it’s basically a mojito with an Outer Banks-themed name. Each of these drinks, you can enjoy on their own as mocktails or add in a shot of the assigned spirit. This drink included rum, so I used Malibu, which has a coconut flavor, when making this at home to give it more of that island vibe that Kildare has.

To make a Kildare Cooler for your watch party, add some mint leaves, lime juice, and rum to a shaker with ice. Pour into a glass and top off with your sparkling water. If you have any mint leaves leftover, use them for a garnish. I would also add in some simple syrup to make it a little sweeter, if that’s your vibe.

Overall, this is a refreshing sip that will make you feel like the Pogues at the start of Season 4 before all the drama comes their way.

The Pogue Paloma

2 ounces of grapefruit juice

1/2 ounce of lime juice

1/4 ounce of agave

Sparkling water

OPTIONAL: 2 ounces of tequila

Rachel Chapman

This is just a simple Paloma, but with a Pogue-ified name. My friend really liked the Pogue Paloma at the OBX event, because of how flavorful and sweet it is. If you’ve never had a Paloma before, it’s like a grapefruit margarita and it’s so easy to make.

Just add the grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, tequila, and some ice in a shaker to mix. Pour into your glass and top off with the sparkling water. At the Poguelandia event, they were garnishing their drinks with a lime wheel, but another cute idea is some drink umbrellas or these surfboard straws.

The P4L Punch

2 ounces of passion fruit juice

2 ounces of pineapple juice

1/2 ounce of lime juice

Sparkling water

OPTIONAL: 2 ounces of vodka

Rachel Chapman

This “Pogue for life” punch is probably the most unique recipe of the three Outer Banks drinks, and it ended up being my favorite to make at home. It’s basically a passion fruit pineapple vodka spritzer, and sipping on it reminds me of hanging out at the beach with my friends.

To make it, you just have to mix together the passion fruit juice, pineapple juice, lime juice, and vodka in a shaker with ice before pouring it into your glass. Fill up the rest of your drink with the sparkling water and enjoy.

Netflix

If you are making these cocktails versus mocktails, you can switch out the liquor based on your taste. For instance, I prefer rum over vodka, so if I were to make this again, I might try it that way.

Overall, these Outer Banks drinks are delicious, have all the right Pogue vibes, and will keep your tastebuds entertained as you finish watching Season 4.