Since it was originally launched, Our Place’s viral Always Pan has gained a cult following among foodies for its versatility. Even Selena Gomez got in on the hype by launching her own colorful Our Place collection of the beloved pan, Perfect Pot, and a matching tableware set. Fans of their cookware really shouldn’t sleep on Our Place’s new tableware, which includes plates, cups, and bowls. Basically, it has everything you need for an Insta-worthy dinner party, and Our Place’s tableware collection for 2022 is just as versatile as their cookware.

Multifunctionality is the name of the game with Our Place, and their Tableware Ecosystem collection is no exception. Plates can be used as plates, but also as lids on bowls as well. Not only is this collection microwave and dishwasher safe, but it’s also fridge safe so it can be used for heating up leftovers and storing them when you’re full. Last but not least, this collection also comes in gorgeous shades to match the rest of Our Place’s signature colors, so you’ll have a picture-perfect kitchen in no time.

If all this makes you want to add the Our Place tableware collection to your cart, you’ll first want to know how you can get your hands on it.

When Is The Our Place Tableware Collection 2022 Available?

The all-new Tableware Ecosystem collection will be available online starting Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the press release, this collection has been three years in the making, and is one of the biggest launches for Our Place. Not only does the collection deliver on its multifunctionality, but it’s also just really pretty to look at. It’ll definitely add a pop of vibrancy to your kitchen and provide you with everything you need for a professional looking tablescape. If having the right dinnerware has prevented you from having that adult dinner party you’ve always dreamed of hosting, it’s time to send out the evites.

What’s In The Our Place Tableware Collection 2022?

It’s not just plates and cups this time. The Tableware Ecosystem collection includes platters, bowls, and a carafe as well, with some items available in a variety of sizes. For instance, you can choose between full, midi, demi, and mini-sized plates for either eating a full meal or just grabbing a snack to eat while marathon-watching your fave show. The bowls also come in midi, demi, and mini sizes for things like soup, salads, or just meal prepping your lunches for the week.

If you plan to have some big parties, the Gather Platters and Bowls are perfect for that, as they were made for large portions and sharing. You could even try your hand at a fall butter board on your Our Place platter and store some bread or chips for dipping in your Gather Bowls — that come in two different sizes.

The Night + Day section of the collection is where you’ll find the carafe that can be used for water, wine, or iced coffee, as well as the mugs and drinking glasses. As a word of warning, you may have a hard time choosing which colors to get for your mugs and glasses with so many options, but the Sunset orange and Azul blue are both super vibrant if you’re looking to stand out.

How Much Is The Our Place Tableware Collection?

You may need to save up if you want to stock up on Our Place’s tableware collection. Prices range from $30 for mini plates to $125 for the Night + Day Carafe, but there are also Bundles for a more budget-friendly way to get your hands on the Tableware Ecosystem collection.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Pretty much, if you’re a fan of the trendy and TikTok famous Always Pan, you won’t be disappointed by its companion tableware set from Our Place. And if you do happen to host a dinner party, you know any of your friends will be happy to get an invite with this Insta-worthy set up.