The long-awaited final season of Stranger Things is hitting Netflix this holiday season. Volume 1 premieres right before Thanksgiving on Nov. 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas Day, and the epic conclusion on New Year’s Eve. While you’re at home marathon-watching the Hawkins crew one last time, you can set the right mood with a Stranger Things-scented candle.

To celebrate Season 5, Otherland has released a limited-edition collection of Stranger Things candles. Each scent is inspired by a place, person, or thing from the series like Hawkins, the Hellfire Club, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), and WSQK, the radio station which is heavily featured in the final season.

These Overland x Stranger Things candles have a burning time of up to 55 hours, so they’ll definitely get you through all eight episodes. You just have to pick the right scent for the vibe you want at your watch party. I was able to snag all four of the $20 Stranger Things candles — which you can find online or in stores at Target — and below is my honest review of what each one smells like:

Max's Mix Candle

The soundtrack of Season 4 was Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” thanks to it being Max’s favorite song, and how she was able to avoid Vecna’s mind games by listening to it on repeat. With how popular the track became on TikTok, it’s no wonder Otherland decided to create a candle inspired by Max’s mixtape.

The Max’s Mix Candle is the only fruity scent of the collection, and channels the skater girl’s vibes. It has notes of blue raspberry, pineapple fizz, and coconut slushie. Out of the entire collection, this is probably your best bet for a Stranger Things-inspired holiday gift since you really can’t go wrong with a sweet and fruit-scented candle.

Max’s Mix Candle is not overpowering at all, and reminds me of a nostalgic candy store or drinking a blue raspberry ICEE at the movies. I may not immediately think of Stranger Things when I smell it, but this candle is delicious.

Rating: 4.8/5

The Lair Candle

As a fan of the late Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), I’m still hoping he’ll be a part of Season 5, even though the Duffer Brothers confirmed he’s truly dead. A girl can still manifest, and what better way to do that than with the Hellfire Club-inspired candle, aka The Lair.

This musky fragrance has notes of trading cards, dragon's breath, and white cypress. It has a woodsy feel that reminds me of the fall. There is also a bit of spice that makes it extra cozy, and the perfect choice for lighting on a cold autumn night when you’re all wrapped up in blankets. This could also set the right mood for your very own Dungeons & Dragons game night when you’re not watching Stranger Things.

Rating: 4.9/5

The Squawk Candle

WSQK, aka the Squawk, is the radio station featured in Season 5, so this candle inspired by that has notes of ‘80s perfume, vintage vinyl, and leather car seats. It’s the most unique scent of the bunch, has a retro feel that is super musky. Since the leather notes are the most powerful, this is what I imagine Steve Harrington’s car smells like. I wouldn’t normally get a candle with such a masculine aroma, but for Steve (aka Joe Keery), I would.

Rating: 4.6/5

Fog Over Hawkins Candle

My go-to candle fragrance — especially this time of year — is a woodsy scent, so I was most excited for the Fog Over Hawkins with notes of cabin cedar, villainous vines, and flannel shirts. This is the most Stranger Things scent of the bunch, and made my apartment smell like the Hawkins forest that the crew often gets lost in. It’s not a strictly tree-scented candle, because there are some sweeter notes. However, it definitely gives the vibes of a candlelit cabin in the woods, like Hopper’s retreat for Eleven.

Rating: 5/5