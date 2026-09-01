Before she unleashed the emotional rollercoaster You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love back in June, Olivia Rodrigo advised her fans on the ideal way to experience the album: “Get Taco Bell and sit in the parking lot and listen.” According to her, “If people listen to my album top to bottom in a car with their friends drinking a Baja Blast, that’s the dream.”

Well, Rodrigo is now making it easier than ever for Livies to do just that. After its Aug. 29 debut, Rodrigo’s You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast drink is now on the menu at all Live Más Cafés. The gorgeous new sip is Taco Bell’s first-ever pink version of the iconic Mountain Dew Baja Blast. The drink itself is a combination of the beloved tropical lime soda with pink lemonade, and I got to try it before it officially launched.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of the You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast along with Rodrigo’s inspiration behind the Taco Bell drink, her go-to order, and why she decided against going with her hallmark color of purple for the signature sip.

Olivia’s Pink Baja Blast Reminds Me Of Nostalgic Fave

The first thing I noticed about my You Seem Pretty Pink for a Baja Blast was that it was giving more Sour and Guts era with its purple tone than Rodrigo’s new pink vibe. I guess it depends on the ratio of Baja Blast to pink lemonade, but I didn’t mind the violet hues since it is my favorite color and the one I still associate most with Rodrigo. (Her You Seem Pretty Sad aesthetic may lean pink, but purple is still very present).

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Rodrigo tells Elite Daily that it “felt like a natural choice” to make the new Baja Blast pink to denote the colorful shift in her discography. “My [new] album cover obviously has pink on it and I’ve transitioned from using a lot of purple from the Sour and Guts eras, and I also do really love pink lemonade,” the singer says. “It’s been fun to do something totally different for this album and this collaboration with Taco Bell.”

As far as taste goes, this reminded me of a Shirley Temple. I definitely picked up on the lime flavor of the OG Baja Blast, but there was also a cherry-like grenadine taste. Since a Shirley Temple is one of my drinks of choice at the bar, I really loved everything going on in this sip. It was sweet but tangy, and had a nice crispiness that was extra refreshing on such a hot summer day.

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Obviously, I had to pair the drink with some food, and Rodrigo gave me the perfect recommendation: “I have to have my go-to: a Crunchwrap Supreme with refried beans, no cheese and no sour cream.”

That’s the combo I tried during my visit, and it was the perfect balance of sweet and savory that was only made better by listening to You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love in the car.