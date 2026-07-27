Olivia Rodrigo Confirms She's Dating A Finance Bro In Cute Date Pics

Olivia Rodrigo may have seemed pretty sad on her latest album, but now, it looks like she’s so in love. Throughout the summer, the singer has been spotted getting cozy with financial investor Julian Croonenberghs, and the latest pics of the pair suggest they may be ready to take their romance out of the shadows and into the sunlight. After all, they looked so loved-up during their recent date in a Brooklyn park.

This new relationship is a bit of a curveball for Rodrigo, who has previously dated fellow actors and singers for the most part. Her 2026 album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is widely believed to be inspired by her breakup with actor Louis Partridge, whom she dated for about two years. Confessional tracks like “purple” and “my way” are rumored to be about issues that arose towards the end of ther relationship.

But now, Rodrigo is switching from actors to finance bros. Croonenberghs works as a private equity associate at Hg Capital, having previously served as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs, per his LinkedIn.

While neither Rodrigo nor Croonenberghs has officially confirmed the relationship yet, they’ve been making their dates a lot more public after keeping things low-key for about a month. Here’s how things started... and where they could be going.

June 16: A Private Dinner

Rodrigo was first spotted enjoying a romantic dinner with a mystery man in Brooklyn by Deuxmoi. It wasn’t until a bit later that Rodrigo’s date in the photo was identified as Croonenberghs.

July 20: Flying High

About a month after their first sighting, Rodrigo was photographed with Croonenberghs again. This time, they were in an airport in Iceland, returning from what was likely a romantic getaway together.

July 26: A PDA-Filled Picnic

If there were any doubts about Rodrigo and Croonenberghs’ romance, they swept them away during a lovey-dovey date in a Brooklyn park, where they were photographed kissing each other’s hands and hugging each other closely.