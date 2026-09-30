Olivia Rodrigo seems pretty happy for a girl on stage. The “Stupid Song” singer kicked off her Unraveled Tour in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sept. 25, surprising fans with a new setlist, stage design, costumes, and highly coveted exclusive merch.

“First night of the Unraveled Tour was magic,” the 23-year-old shared on Instagram. “Been planning this show out in my head for the last year and seeing it all come together was a dream come true.”

As expected, Livies arrived in style sporting majorly aesthetic concert ‘fits inspired by Rodrigo’s third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. The crowd was a sea of coquette babydoll dresses and lots of pink. But if you really want to elevate your Unraveled Tour OOTD, your best bet is to snag some of that merch. Below, you’ll find all the info you need to conquer the booth before the Grammy winner hits the stage.

You Don’t Need A Ticket To Shop

The Ticketmaster war was brutal for the Unraveled Tour, so if you missed out on snagging a seat for the show, you’re definitely not alone. If that’s what happened to you, but you still want something to remember the You Seem Pretty Sad era, you’re in luck. The outdoor merch trucks are accessible to any and all fans who want to stop by.

Since it is open to anyone with or without a ticket, the lines will most likely get packed. Just remember to bring the essentials for long wait times, like a portable charger, water, SPF, and layers for any weather. While one fan in Chicago spotted a truck and merch tent that didn’t seem to have a line at all, it’s always smart to be prepared.

The City-Exclusive Items Are The Holy Grail

If you want something from the Unraveled Tour, start saving now. Even though prices for items are similar to Ariana Grande and BTS’ tours, some fans online are upset about how expensive things are. For example, one Livie wrote about the $100 Unraveled sweatshirt, “Hoodies should be no more than $75.”

The costly merch isn’t stopping some devoted fans from buying one of everything, but if you’re on a budget, the most popular items seem to be the city-specific ones. For every stop, Rodrigo is selling an exclusive tee, tour poster, and set of guitar picks. There are also two specialty shirts — a honeybee and “shooting stars racing hearts” tee — just for AMEX members at the truck, along with a crewneck, tote bag, and poster at the tent that can only be purchased with an American Express card.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

To help you map out your shopping list, here is everything that’s been available at the Unraveled merch booths and how much they cost:

Hoodie — $100

T-Shirt — $50

Baseball Cap — $50

Satin Scarf — $40

Tote Bag — $40

Event Poster — $30-$40

Flower Patch Set — $30

Guitar Picks — $15

Bumper Stick Set — $15

Button Set — $15

Pre-Order Unraveled Merch Online

You can also purchase Unraveled Tour merch online, which includes even more designs and must-have accessories like keychains, tote bags, and a water bottle.

If your show isn’t until 2027, you’ll have plenty of time to prepare a concert ‘fit with merch by adding to cart anything online that makes you want to “drop dead” from cuteness. Just be sure to check your venue’s policies before heading out, because you might not be able to bring everything inside with you — like the tote bag.