Ariana Grande’s long-awaited return to the stage is finally here with the Eternal Sunshine Tour, and the vibes are already immaculate. Beginning in Oakland, California on June 6, the “Hate That I Made You Love Me” singer debuted her five-act set list featuring tracks from Positions, Eternal Sunshine, and her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal, giving Arianators exactly what they've been waiting for.

The looks of the Eternal Sunshine Tour feature jaw-dropping designs from Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Givenchy by Sarah Burton, and more. They’ve inspired many fans to create their own epic concert ‘fits, while others are hoping to cop some of the exclusive merch to wear to their show. Luckily, getting your hands on the goods is way easier than scoring her concert tickets. In each city, Grande is planning a special pop-up shop to celebrate the tour while picking up some Eternal Sunshine swag.

For everything you need to know about the merch — from what’s exclusive to the full price breakdown — here’s the complete guide for Ariana Grande stans headed to the Eternal Sunshine Tour.

A Ticket Is Not Required

There’s a silver lining for fans who weren’t able to get past the Ticketmaster queue. Along with Eternal Sunshine pop-ups happening at each stop of the tour, there are also merch booths located outside the venues for fans without a seat inside the arena, meaning you can still pick up the best items even if you aren't catching the show. You can shop some items from the Eternal Sunshine era online as well, but you’ll need to go to either the pop-up or booth in person to grab the tour-exclusive pieces.

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One eagle-eyed fan on TikTok even noticed that some sought-after pieces are only available at the stadium, including a tank top, black hoodie, and Brighter Days shirt. Unsurprisingly, one of the most popular items is the bear plush keychain, which comes with an r.e.m. beauty product that you can actually store in the back. The same Arianator noticed that the San Francisco pop-up bear was a little more expensive because it came with a Blur Butter Lip Balm, while the stadium booth version came with a lip gloss.

Stop By The Pop-Up In Your City

If you want to browse everything, make a stop at the pop-up shop before heading to the concert. Details for your city’s Eternal Sunshine shop are available on shop.arianagrande.com, but here’s everything that’s been announced so far:

West Hollywood, CA (8505 Santa Monica Blvd.) — June 13-20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT

June 13-20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Austin, TX (800 N Congress Ave.) — June 22-27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT

June 22-27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Miami, FL (B51 N.E 1st Avenue Suite D136 Lod) — June 28-July 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

June 28-July 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Atlanta, GA (3063 Bolling Way NE) — July 4-9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

July 4-9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Brooklyn, NY (TBA)

Boston, MA (166 Newbury St.) — July 20-25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

July 20-25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Montreal, QC (TBA) — July 26-31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

July 26-31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Chicago, IL (1623 Damen Avenue) — Aug. 1-6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT

Aug. 1-6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT London, UK (TBA)

Prepare Your Wallet

Consider this your official sign to start saving up, because the Eternal Sunshine Tour merch is definitely not cheap. Fans on TikTok were shocked to find that tees run $50 at the booth, while the bear keychain will set you back ~$56. It might come with a bonus lip gloss or balm, but that’s still the equivalent of around six lattes at your fave boutique coffee shop.

You’ll find some items are a bit cheaper than BTS’ ARIRANG Tour merch, with hoodies costing just $100 versus ARMY having to pay $150 for a zip-up jacket. Other pieces are slightly less expensive if you secure a pre-order, so if you’re on a budget, be sure to browse around online for the best price.

For the full breakdown, here’s everything available at the pop-up, merch booth, and online: