Ariana Grande is ready to bid farewell to one part of her pop-star career. As the multi-hyphenate has turned her main focus to acting in her Wicked era, she recently revealed that she is looking to step away from touring. If not forever, then at least for a very long time.

Grande said that her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour in the summer of 2026 may serve as her final musical tour ever.

“The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up. And I don't want to say any definitive things. I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time,” Grande said during her Nov. 18 appearance on the Good Hang podcast. “So I'm going to give it my all, and it's going to be beautiful, and I'm so grateful that ... I think that's why I'm doing it, because I'm like, one last hurrah. For now.”

The Eternal Sunshine Tour is scheduled to run for 41 dates from June 2026 to the start of September 2026.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Grande’s remarks come shortly after she opened up about nearly quitting music altogether before she was cast in Wicked. “I didn’t think I was gonna make an album ever again. When I left for London, that was kind of my secret, but I didn’t think I was going to,” Grande said on the Oct. 24 episode of the Shut Up Evan podcast. She continued by saying playing Glinda sparked an inspiration to put out her album Eternal Sunshine. “Maybe it’s as simple as I missed it. But I do feel like you have to miss things in order to learn to become better for them. I think I learned so much, and then also I genuinely wanted to do it. I just felt like I couldn’t not. It was an inspired moment and I had to write an album and I had to do it.”

Grande previously reassured fans that she would never turn her back on her music career in a July 16 Instagram message. “Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music,” Grande wrote. “It is and has always been my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it. It may not look exactly like it did before but I much prefer how it looks in my head.”