Ariana Grande Reveals If Wicked 3 Could Happen

Wicked may not actually be done for good. At least, that’s a small hint Ariana Grande seemed to drop during during a recent interview. While speaking about what was presumably the cast’s final press run, Grande made sure to clarify the future may bring this troupe of actors back together again.

“You mentioned 'farewell tour.' If we've learned anything from Cher, we can count on there always being another farewell tour,” Grande said in a video of a panel she posted to Instagram on Nov. 16. “I don't think anyone's going anywhere.”

The moderator was quick to interpret that as teasing another movie down the line. “Was that a confirmation of Wicked 3 just now?” he asked.

Grande kept things vague, replying with an “I don’t know” and emphasizing the sense of finality she feels with Wicked: For Good. “There's a great peace that's coming along with this coming out and I think there's a peace that's felt, because people will finally get to know the full truth of these women,” Grande said. “That feels like a big relief.”

“But first of all, no one's going anywhere,” she continued. “We're not saying goodbye to anything. These characters will be a part of our hearts always. They've changed our lives irrevocably and permanently, and I'm so grateful for that.”

Universal Pictures

Though Wicked: For Good will conclude the full story that’s told in Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel and the hit musical that sprung from it, there is still more source material that the cast and crew could draw from if they wanted to continue making the movies.

Most notably, Maguire penned three sequel novels to Wicked: 2005’s Son of a Witch follows a young boy who seems to be Elphaba’s son, 2008’s A Lion Among Men centers on the Cowardly Lion, and 2011’s Out of Oz recounts Dorothy’s return to the magical land. While several prominent characters in Wicked are featured in these stories, none of them are protagonists, which would mean any movies adapting these books would center on a new cast.

There’s also an entire sequel trilogy that Maguire wrote in the early 2020s, but those books feature an entirely new cast and are set in a kingdom an ocean away from Oz.

So, while Wicked: For Good may be closing the book on Elphaba and Glinda’s main story, there may still be a chance for Grande to hop into her bubble once more.