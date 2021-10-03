The sun is dancing through beautiful, balanced, and brilliant Libra, sending lighthearted and romantic vibes throughout the cosmos. It’s a beautiful time to nurture your relationships by calling up old friends, planning a few fancy dates, and being a voice of reason for your loved ones. Libra is all about creating peace and understanding, because Libra wants a social scene that’s based on justice, fairness, and a flair for style. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of October 4, 2021 — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — then you’re definitely sitting at the cool kids table.

Stay tuned, because this is one of the most exciting weeks in all of Libra season. The new moon in Libra takes place on Oct. 6 at 7:05 a.m. ET, which means you’re about to embrace a new beginning. If you happen to be an air sign, this new beginning will most likely feel beyond exciting. This new moon joins forces with passionate and competitive Mars, which could inspire you to go after your goals with everything you’ve got. If something’s standing in the way, you’ll find a way to overcome it.

However, this feisty, over-the-top energy might come to a head by Oct. 9. This is when chatty Mercury, which happens to be retrograde at the moment, will join forces with aggressive Mars, which could cause a few harsh exchanges and impulsive decisions. This energy could lead to mind-blowing intellectual breakthroughs and intense levels of ambition, but it could also encourage you to say something you might regret if you’re not careful.

Here’s what air signs can expect this week:

Shutterstock

Gemini: You’re Embracing A Creative And Artistic Rediscovery

The cosmos have an assignment for you, Gemini. In order for you to get an A on it, you have to do one thing and one thing only: have fun. This week’s new moon activates your fifth house of pleasure, play, and passion, encouraging you to unleash your inner child and do whatever makes you happy. As an adult, it’s easy to think that happiness is worth sacrificing for the sake of security and success, but your inner child begs to differ. This week, make a point of doing something that brings you pure, unadulterated joy.

Libra: You’re Unveiling The Deeper Layers Of Who You Are

This week is a major turning point for you, Libra. This is when the new moon in Libra will help you let go of the past and step into the future. Release yourself from all the roles you’ve once played and give yourself permission to simply be yourself — and I mean your *true* self. Let go of your need to please others, because you’re not here to be what someone else needs you to be. Let this new moon be a reminder that you’re here to realize your fullest potential.

Aquarius: You’re Stepping Out Of Your Box And Venturing Forward

It’s easy to get stuck in a rut, especially when you’ve been doing the same things over and over again. If you do feel like you’ve been stagnant lately, you may feel like breaking free and shaking things up this week. As the new moon blasts through your ninth house of expansion and adventure, you’re ready to create new experiences, break the rules, and let your imagination run wild. Take time to remember how beautiful and vast the world truly is, because so much of it remains unexplored.