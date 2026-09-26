October is finally here, which means spooky season is officially upon us. But what’s more frightening than horror movies, haunted houses, and showing up to a Halloween party in a niche costume that nobody gets? Oh, just two retrogrades that might force you to reconsider literally every aspect of your life. Don’t run away screaming just yet, though — October’s astrology has a lot of magic under its scary mask.

The universe wastes no time. On Oct. 3, Venus moves retrograde in Scorpio, completely upending your finances, relationships, love, and aesthetics. The last time this retrograde cycle occurred was 8 years ago, in October 2018. Think back to that time, and consider what uncomfortable yet ultimately beneficial transformations happened then — because those exact themes could very well return this month.

On Oct. 10, the Libra new moon forms a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Leo, inviting new agreements, contracts, and a much-needed shift in perspective on love. However, this new outlook might only arrive after a little conflict in these very same areas. Soon after, on the 23rd, Scorpio season begins, shifting the cosmic energy into a sign defined by transformation, alchemy, upheaval, and depth.

The second retrograde hits on the 24th, with Mercury Rx spinning out in intense Scorpio. The very next day, Venus continues its retrograde, moving back into relationship-driven Libra. Surprisingly, this double-retrograde combo actually gives you a brief moment to breathe — but don't let it fool you. It's simply forcing you to do the heavy lifting of reevaluating your love life, relationships, and self-worth, while pushing you to release unequal agreements.

The Taurus full moon on the 26th ends the month with a bang. According to Adama Sesay, founder and professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com, this lunation is particularly powerful thanks to its connections to Chiron in Aries retrograde and the Scorpio Sun, as well as a challenging square with Scorpio’s planetary ruler, Pluto, in Aquarius.

“Expect complete change and disruption of what you once thought was stable and secure, for something that’s more aligned for you in the long run,” Sesay says.

Which Signs Can Expect A Treat (Or Trick) This October

While every zodiac sign will experience a massive cosmic shift this month, some will face way more frights than others. According to Sesay, Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn are lucking out with metaphorical king-size candy bars. As for Scorpio, Leo, and Libra... well, to put it gently, you’re getting a rock.

Read on to find each zodiac sign’s horoscope for October 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tim Robberts/DigitalVision/Getty Images You’ve been working hard, Aries. Own it. September’s astrology set you on a path toward success, and this October, you could finally start to reap the rewards. This month, you’ll see a major return from all the time and energy you’ve invested into your latest project or side hustle. This is huge for you — don’t let fear or insecurity prevent you from getting the recognition you deserve. “It’s important to advocate for your self-worth or risk being undervalued or underpaid,” Sesay says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Big changes are coming your way, Taurus. The Oct. 26 full moon is certain to shake up the entire zodiac — and with it occurring in your home sign, be prepared to experience a seismic shift. The Taurus full moon is all about releasing what doesn’t serve you anymore, and your relationships, love life, and work partnerships are all up for renegotiation — whether you’re ready or not.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) This October, it’s time to embrace your signature BGE (Big Gemini Energy). You’re taking a no-nonsense approach to this month, reclaiming your self-worth and releasing toxic relationships — especially in the workplace. As your ruling planet goes into retrograde, prepare for a miscommunication that just might lead you to reconsider your current job situation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Fuse Img/E+/Getty Images You’re finally realizing your worth, Cancer. This month, your journey toward higher self-esteem will force you to look hard at your finances. It’s time to ask yourself: Are you treating your bank account with care? Are you actually being paid what you deserve? “You’re rewriting the rules around your value, even if it makes others uncomfortable and causes conflict,” Sesay says.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) What really requires your attention, Leo? This month, you’ll feel called to fix one thing after another, especially when it comes to your family, home, and inner life. You might find yourself drowning in Amazon returns that need to be mailed out, or end up having to tackle home repairs that you’ve ignored a bit too long. While the day-to-day busywork will be tough, the universe is asking something much greater of you this October. Your task: to release your ego and accept criticism.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Give yourself a chance to breathe, Virgo. While September brought a much-needed reset and a chance to get ahead on your (deeply detailed and perfectly organized) plans, October’s astrology asks you to slow down and turn inward. Consider why you’ve been stifling your authentic self in certain areas of your life lately. “Live a little and set this private side of yourself free,” Sesay says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images October is going to rock your world, Libra. For the first time in eight years, on the 25th, Venus begins its retrograde in your sign. This could be an intense but ultimately welcome experience. It’s the perfect time to reassess your identity and self-worth, and to reclaim them from any unequal partnerships, agreements, or romantic relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) October has the potential to take your career to the next level, Scorpio. Past agreements and collabs that didn’t work out could come back around this month — and this time, it’s important for you to negotiate the rate you know you deserve. “If they didn’t value you back then, they sure won’t now, if you don’t do this!” Sesay says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Time for a new adventure, Sag. Wanderlust is basically written into your DNA, and this month could bring a seriously life-changing travel opportunity. Don’t let it pass you by. Your relationships — both romantic and platonic — are also top of mind this month. The stars could have you reconsidering who is worth your time and energy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) ArtMarie/E+/Getty Images Check your Venmo, Cap. Big changes are coming for your finances this October, and they will offer a long-awaited sense of relief — as long as you actually take advantage of the opportunity. Yes, that means it’s finally time to pay off that credit card bill. Your career and professional network will also feel the effects of Venus retrograde this month. It might be time to utilize those connections and make a switch.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Everything happens for a reason, Aquarius. This month, the stars are guiding you toward a career path that is better aligned with your authentic self. It’s time to move on from opportunities that are no longer serving you — and might even feel like they’re draining you. “While this is a jarring release, it’s for the best,” Sesay says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Put yourself first, Pisces. At work, you’re finally finding out who is rooting for you, and who is holding you back — and this could result in you making a big change in your work environment, or even your job as a whole. This month could be pretty stressful, so self-care is essential. Think of it this way: It might come in the form of traveling home, or returning to a location that meant a lot to you growing up.

Source:

Adama Sesay, founder & professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com