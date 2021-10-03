All stories must begin somewhere, and in astrology, a story always begins on the new moon. This is the moment that initiates the entire 28-day lunar cycle, launching you into your next cosmic journey. The new moon is an opportunity to unload all the negative energy you’ve been carrying and embrace a fresh start. Take advantage of its power and let it guide you forward, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the October 2021 new moon in Libra the most. If your sun or rising sign happens to be in Aries, Cancer, Libra, or Capricorn, then this new moon could have a majorly deep impact on you.

Taking place on Oct. 6 at 7:05 a.m. ET, this new moon will rise in charming, romantic, and harmonious Libra. With Libra’s effervescent influence on this new moon, you may feel called to pay extra attention to your relationships. Perhaps its time to set aside your ego and embrace a more cooperative outlook. Maybe it’s time to embrace your flirtatious side and send your crush a clever text. Either way, the energy of Libra is light, yet serious, because Libra’s mission is to solve conflict and make the world a more beautiful place. Ruled by Venus — planet of elegance, indulgence, and poetry — this new moon is asking you to fall in love with something irresistible.

Even though every zodiac sign will be shaped by this new moon in some way, it’s cardinal signs that will feel its energy the most. Here’s what they can look forward to:

Aries: Your Relationships Are Turning Over A New Leaf

You might notice a shift in your relationships as this new moon takes place. Perhaps it will lead you to a new relationship, introducing you to someone new or helping you get to know someone even more deeply. Maybe it will encourage you to become a better partner because you haven’t been nurturing your relationships enough. Either way, this new moon is encouraging you to work on creating the relationships you deserve and desire.

Cancer: You’re Creating A Cozy And Loving Center To Your World

It’s a hectic, dangerous world out there, which is why you deserve a safe and cozy place to return to after a long days work. If you don’t feel as though you have a place where you can let down your guard and be yourself, this new moon will encourage you to create that place. It may even encourage you to reconnect with your roots, your ancestors, and your familial connections, helping you work toward healing these relationships.

Libra: You’re Embracing The New And Improved You

This new moon has the power to take you in all sorts of different directions. After all, this is your new moon, Libra, because it’s got your name written all over it. You may feel inspired to change your appearance or to make an announcement about a shift in your identity. Experiment with what it means to be “you,” and don’t fall for the erroneous notion that you need to understand yourself completely. Getting to know yourself is a life-long process.

Capricorn: You’re Setting Your Heart On Goals That Truly Matter

It’s time to get busy, because your career goals are coming into focus on this new moon. This is the perfect time to set an intention and then put in the effort that is required to bring your dream into reality. If you want that promotion, do what it takes to obtain it. If you’re dissatisfied with your career choice, it’s time to start working on something that feels far more fulfilling. At the end of the day, this new moon is reminding you what a boss you are.