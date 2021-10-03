If you’re someone who keeps up with the latest news in astrology, I bet you’re constantly hearing about so many different cosmic events that are about to rock your world. However, the truth is, not everything that happens in astrology is bound to affect you. Your birth chart is filled with its own unique alignments, which means that not every planetary transit or aspect will leave a deep impression on you. In fact, the October 2021 new moon in Libra will affect these zodiac signs the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — and when it takes place on Oct. 6 at 7:05 a.m. ET, fixed signs might not feel as energetically charged by this lunar event.

However, just because this new moon might not kick off a major chapter for these zodiac signs doesn’t mean they won’t feel its impact at all. This new moon takes place in social, flirtatious, and beautiful Libra, which will radiate a lighthearted, yet highly romantic aura throughout the zodiac. A new moon in Libra is the perfect opportunity to check in with your relationships and nurture them with some fun, loving, and intellectually stimulating energy. It’s also a wonderful time to embrace your passion for style and fashion, as a new moon in Libra will prompt you to make things a lot more aesthetically pleasing.

If you’re a fixed sign, you might not feel as emotionally stirred by the upcoming new moon. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t inspire you in countless ways. Here’s what you can expect:

Darwin Fan/Moment/Getty Images

Taurus: You’re Addressing Your Physical And Organizational Needs

You may feel the instinct to get your house in order on this new moon. It may inspire you to clean your house, improve your diet, focus on being more productive, and keep up with your fitness. This new moon wants you to address whatever your body needs. If you’ve been feeling sluggish, it may be time to get more energized. If you’ve been feeling burnt out, it may be time to prioritize your ability to get better rest.

Leo: You’re Learning How To Become A Better Communicator

This new moon is helping you tap into your voice. If, for any reason, you’ve been feeling afraid of speaking up when you have an idea, this new moon will encourage you to overcome that fear. However, communication is more than just using your voice. It’s also about learning when to remain quiet so that you can listen. Give yourself time to reconnect with the beautiful process of communication that invoices giving as well as receiving.

Scorpio: You’re Digging Deep And Rediscovering Your Spiritual Side

This new moon wants you to listen to your subconscious. There’s a whole layer of your psyche that you may not know about. However, this new moon could lead to more vivid dreams as well as mind-blowing revelations about how you truly feel. This energy could be deeply therapeutic if you give yourself a moment to truly embrace all the emotions and inner truths this new moon is encouraging you to begin processing.

Aquarius: You’re Tapping Into Your Desire For A New Adventure

You may feel tired of the same old thing over and over again. On this new moon, you may feel a wild and relentless desire to explore the world and gain new experiences. So why fight it? Let the thought that each day may be your last guide you forward. There’s so much to see, so much to learn, and so much to feel, so why not set off on an adventure? Feel the wind beneath your wings because you’re about to fly away.