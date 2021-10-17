The Last Full Moon Before Halloween Will Leave A Deep Mark On 4 Zodiac Signs

When the full moon arrives, things have a tendency to get a little intense. It’s as if a wave of energy is building toward this moment, and once it takes place, that wave finally crashes. And with the chaos tends to come a lot of revelations about what’s truly going on in your life at the moment. After all, the full moon takes place when the moon — ruler of your internal world — forms a direct opposition with the sun — ruler of your external world. As these two luminaries form a standoff, they tend to reveal information about each other, and inevitably, reveal deeper truths about yourself. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the October 2021 full moon the most — Aries, Cancer, Libra, or Capricorn — then you better buckle up.

The upcoming full moon (aka the last full moon before Halloween #spooky) — which takes place on Oct. 20 at 10:57 a.m. ET — will rise in passionate, competitive, and impulsive Aries. That means this full moon will pack a serious punch. Aries is the zodiac sign that’s willing to fight for what it believes in and prefers to go straight to the source of the problem rather than beat around the bush. Aries is volatile, hotheaded, and incredibly driven. This full moon will help you absorb some of this fire sign’s power.

If you happen to be a cardinal sign, this full moon will leave a deep mark on you. It could even inspire you to embrace major changes in your life. Here’s why:

Darwin Fan/Moment/Getty Images

Aries: You’re Coming To Terms With How You’ve Evolved As A Person

This full moon is all about you, Aries. As it takes place, it may coincide with some major changes that could manifest in a number of ways. But at the end of it all, these changes represent a change that is symbolic of how you’ve evolved as a person. No one stays the same for long and that’s a good thing, because stagnancy is the antithesis of growth. Push yourself to new heights. You know you want to.

Cancer: You’re Embracing The Direction Your Career Is Headed Next

This full moon may evoke some major shifts in your career, Cancer. It could take your work in a totally different direction, but at the core of it all, this full moon is making you rethink what it is that you’re working so hard for. What are your true ambitions? What do you really want to accomplish? Let go of what you think you should achieve and start focusing on what makes your feel like you’re doing what you’re meant to be doing.

Libra: You’re Digging Into The Truth Behind Your Relationships

You may come to terms with how your relationships have evolved by the time this full moon takes place. You might learn a lot about who you are as a partner, what kind of relationship you’re looking for, and how you can choose better people to team up with. You’re a relationship-oriented zodiac sign, Libra, which makes this full moon especially significant for you. When people tell you who they are, believe them.

Capricorn: You’re Having Realizations About Your Personal Life

As this full moon takes place, there may be a lot happening behind the scenes, Capricorn. Your personal life is embracing the impact of this full moon, meaning that it could reveal what you need in order to feel truly comfortable and secure. This full moon could inspire you to return to your roots, reconnect with close loved ones, and redesign your living space. Don’t underestimate the power of these things.