This Week Will Be Nothing Short Of Amazing For 3 Zodiac Signs

The sun is in Libra, one of the least confrontational zodiac signs of all. Instead of starting arguments, Libra prefers to start friendships. Instead of creating a scene, Libra would rather keep the peace. You might think this means Libra season is when everyone gets along and no one starts any drama. Unfortunately, that couldn’t be further from the truth, especially when Mercury retrograde happens to be underway. This will stir the pot, revealing just how chaotic Libra’s energy can truly be. Luckily, the zodiac signs who will have the best week of October 11, 2021 — Libra, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — are turning astrological lemons into one magical lemonade.

With that being said, there’s still so much to look forward to this week. On Oct. 15, the sun in Libra will join forces with expansive and jubilant Jupiter, encouraging you to be bold in your expression and adventurous in your perspective of the world. This larger-than-life energy will help you overcome insecurity and embrace your star power. As friendly and romantic Venus forms a trine with healing Chiron on Oct. 16, you may feel your sense of empathy becoming more powerful, helping you nurture your relationships with love, kindness, and sensitivity.

However, things could take a turn for the worse by Oct. 17. This is when the sun in Libra will square off with dark and obsessive Pluto, which could reveal some of your more negative impulses. Feelings of inferiority could lead you to lash out, so remember — feeling insecure is normal. What really matters is how you act on those insecurities.

Here’s why the following zodiac signs will have a beautiful week:

Shutterstock

Libra: You’re Tapping Into All The Romance That’s Surrounding You

This week, you may feel like you’re falling in love, Libra. Someone might strike your fancy, giving you butterflies in your stomach as you develop a new crush. However, you could simply be falling in love with life, developing a passion for all the beautiful things that are currently lining up for you. Take time to do something that makes you feel alive this week, Libra. Your heart is craving something to latch onto and you’re not a zodiac sign that’s known for ignoring what your heart wants.

Sagittarius: You’re Embracing An Even Deeper Form Of Self-Love

Venus — ruler of love, luxury, and friendship — is now officially in Sagittarius, showering you with this planet’s irresistible energy. When Venus is traveling through your zodiac sign, it brings so many blessings your way, making you feel more attractive, desirable, and in the mood for a bit of indulgence. This week, you may find yourself developing a deeper relationship with yourself, remembering all the many reasons to love yourself. Make a list of all your best attributes and then commit them to memory.

Aquarius: You’re Experiencing A Beautiful Expansion Of The Self

You’re feeling the winds of change rushing all around you, Aquarius. You may not feel satisfied with things staying the same, because at the moment, you’re embracing so much growth. And when you grow, you also tend to outgrow things in the process. It may feel like you’re becoming bigger and bolder, encouraging you to find something new that accepts you and inspires you to keep growing. Change can feel scary, but this kind of change feels more exciting. It’s exactly the kind of change you’ve been hoping for.