It’s already November — can you be-leaf it? This time of year always sneaks up after a long spooky Halloween season, softy welcoming us into the coziest, final month of the fall time. November offers the last few moments to enjoy the warm fall foliage and is finally cold enough to dig out your favorite turtleneck sweater and leather boots. Before the holiday season comes around the corner, there’s still so much to look forward to, like catching up with friends at a potluck dinner party or embarking on a sunny hike to catch beautiful mountain views before the leaves fall and the weather turns frigid. Wherever your plans take you this month, grab these November quotes and captions for seasonal Instagram pics that you’re feeling thankful for.

November brings in all the best parts of the fall time: cozy clothes, hearty meals, and a return to quality time with loved ones. You may already be planning your menu for Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving, and dreaming about marshmallow yams and savory gravy you could literally swim in. November might remind you of the meme that goes, “now that it’s fall, I can really start dressing,” so you have the itch to stock up on cute new jackets and rain boots to last you through the end of the year with some Black Friday sales. While you’re having fun this month, make sure to grab some cute photos to post on the ‘Gram to remember the last moments of fall. If you’re looking for funny, sweet, and clever Instagram captions to pair with your posts this months, check out these 50 November quotes and fall lyrics that’ll surely spice up your pics.

shaunl/E+/Getty Images