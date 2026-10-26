On the very first day of November, Daylight Saving Time signals clocks across the country to “fall back” — but this month’s astrology is all about looking forward. As autumn’s tumultuous retrograde period comes to a close, it’s time to cut your losses, count your lessons, and step into a new and improved version of yourself.

Relationships have been a major theme of fall 2026, since Venus retrograde began in the beginning of October. This might’ve brought up some blasts from your past (think 2018 or 2019). According to professional astrologer and author Catherine Gerdes, the trend continues through early November. First up, the Scorpio new moon on the 9th stirs up tension between protecting your peace and letting your guard down.

Then, mid-month brings a massive cosmic green light when both Venus and Mercury officially wrap up their retrogrades on the 13th. Once they station direct, now’s the time to consider how you’ve changed over the past couple of years, how your standards have shifted, and how your relationship with relationships has evolved. You're also fully cleared to experiment with your aesthetic, upgrade your wardrobe, and commit to the new opportunities you’ve been hesitant about — completely clearing up any lingering communication drama.

Adding to the energy just a day later, Mars, the South Node, and Jupiter collide in Leo, forcing you to think bigger. “It asks for a courage that comes from a deeply rooted place,” Gerdes explains. Finally, the full moon in Gemini on the 24th partners with Uranus and Pluto to help you break free from whatever is holding you back.

Some Signs Will Navigate November Better Than Others

While every sign will experience November’s transformative astrology, some will find the road to be a bit rockier. Libras, Aquarius, and especially Taureans will find the drive as smooth as ever. As for Aries, Cancers, and Leos... make sure your seatbelt is secure.

Ahead, read each zodiac sign’s horoscope for November 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Marco_Piunti/E+/Getty Images You mean business, Aries. You’ve been working exceptionally hard the past few months, and in November, that energy could come to a head. “With Venus and Mercury stationing direct mid-month, your eighth house of contracts gets a green light,” Gerdes says. A collaborative project you’ve been working toward, or a negotiation put on pause, could gain momentum this month, leading to you joining a new partnership or fully committing to an exciting joint venture by the end of the year. Meanwhile, your dating life could be moving in the opposite direction — you could find yourself naturally letting go of a connection that you've outgrown this month.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) You’re in need of a reset, Taurus, and don’t worry — a major shift is coming your way. On the 13th, Venus, your ruling planet, stations direct in Libra, majorly impacting your sign. “If you haven’t been feeling quite like yourself, or Venusian themes of pleasure, connection or financial security have been just out of reach, be open to a surge of new energy here,” Gerdes says. The astrologer recommends taking advantage of this boost by reaching out to friends or giving dating a go. The new moon on the 9th falls in your house of relationships, providing a moment to reflect on both your platonic and romantic connections, and whether or not they’re truly matching your vibe.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) New November, new you, Gemini. You’ve been reflecting on past workplace struggles and former situationships recently, and might’ve even had them resurface (or found yourself noticing similar themes and patterns). Fortunately, things are looking up: By mid-month, you’ll finally get some long-awaited clarity. October’s retrograde was tough, but it provided you with some important insights that could help you moving forward. By the end of the month, the full moon in your sign ushers in a new era of your life. Growth, expansion, and travel are on the horizon. You’re a changed person — and nobody else has to notice for it to be true.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Daniel de la Hoz/Moment/Getty Images It’s time to dive deeper, Cancer. This Scorpio season encourages you to get in touch with your spiritual side. Engage with daily rituals, your core beliefs, and your inner self this month — you’ve been neglecting your mental battery. Meanwhile, money is also top of mind this month — but it might be time to try a different approach. Consider new financial opportunities carefully, and think before you splurge. “Make sure the payout is worth it,” Gerdes says.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Big things are coming this November, Leo. Three cosmic powerhouses — Mars, Jupiter, and the South Node — are approaching their conjunction in your sign on the 14th. It’s time to consider how you’ve been showing up in relationships, and whether you’ve been letting good opportunities pass you by out of fear of getting hurt. This is the moment to jump on those chances. “Overall, this season is revealing where gratitude is greater than pride,” Gerdes says.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) This November, Virgo is getting in some much-needed R&R: reflection and resetting (your sign’s not one for relaxing, TBF). You might feel called to revamp your daily routines and restructure your days over the coming weeks, or even dive into more mindful or ritualistic practices. “You could visit a wellness practitioner, learn about past life regression, or just create a routine that makes you feel better and more nourished this month,” Gerdes suggests.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Alrphoto/Moment/Getty Images November is seriously shaping up to be your month, Libra. On the 13th, Venus, your ruling planet, goes direct in your sign. This will bring a burst of energy, and make you feel more like yourself than you have in a hot minute. With Mercury’s retrograde also wrapping up on the same day, everything will feel like it’s falling into place. It could feel easier to find the words you need to communicate once this shift occurs. The latter half of the month is also a great time to invest in a closet refresh, fun lifestyle upgrades, or switch up your aesthetic for something fresh. You’ll leave this month a new, truer you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Change is on the way, Scorpio. The recent cosmic shifts could feel like they've been taking a lot out of you, but relief will arrive on the 13th, when Venus and Mercury finally move direct. This planetary shift could bring a much-needed boost of energy, and see movement in projects or passion pieces that had stalled over the past month. However, it’s still important to hold on to any lessons learned and boundaries reconnected with over the retrograde period. “For the rest of the year, you could feel more in alignment with yourself and willing to stand up for what matters most,” Gerdes says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Where do you truly belong, Sag? Last month’s Venus and Mercury retrograde might’ve had you asking yourself this very question — and clarity will finally come as the two planets station direct on the 13th. November is your time to focus on community and your home life, and consider where you want to grow your roots. This month also offers you a chance to let go of any imposter syndrome that’s preventing you from blossoming where you’re planted. Are there places in your life where you’ve been subtly getting in your own way?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) milorad kravic/E+/Getty Images Protect your peace — and your wallet — this November, Cap. Money and personal commitments are a major focus in the coming weeks for your sign. It’s a great time to look at where your money could be draining, and subscription services or sneaky recurring fees are good places to assess. At the same time, your spiritual life is also fighting for attention. It could be time to look inward, develop a daily ritual, or simply dive into mindfulness practices to recharge your battery.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) What do you want your life to look like, Aquarius? This month, you get to decide how you show up in your professional, romantic, and platonic relationships — and which of those relationships you want to continue to show up in at all. “The conjunction of Mars with Jupiter and the South node mid-month could encourage you to sever some connections that might be past their prime,” Gerdes says. Later in the month, you could also find yourself with an opportunity to reshape your public image — whether it’s a personal rebrand, a new title, or a whole career shift, your professional glow-up is in your hands.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Clarity is coming, Pisces. This month, you’re removing your rose-colored glasses when it comes to your love life, and your career. It can be scary to face your choices head-on, but you’ll find it much easier to make important decisions that way. Your daily routines are also in focus this November, and a habit that’s draining your battery could reveal itself. It might be time for a serious schedule refresh. Thankfully, your social circles are also particularly powerful this month — you have plenty of people you can rely on while navigating these exciting new chapters.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author