Ah, Sagittarius season — the time of year when hour-long philosophical conversations are a common occurrence, and last-minute road trips are inevitable. After an intense Scorpio season, the sun shifting into this light-hearted, jovial fire sign will be a breath of fresh air, as optimism and the desire for adventure become top priorities. This energy will reach its peak on Nov. 23, as the sun and moon conjoin in this sign, officially ushering in a spontaneous, freedom-oriented energy into the cosmos. But, even though it may sound like a fun adventure, not everyone will lean into this energy. The November 2022 new moon in Sagittarius will affect three zodiac signs the least — but, hey, they won’t be complaining.

November’s new moon is all about considering what’s possible when you allow yourself to dream without any limits or boundaries. With Jupiter, the ruler of this sign stationing direct in Pisces, it’ll mark a time for most to move forward with the hopes and dreams that may have been placed on hold when Jupiter initially stationed retrograde back on July 28. However, since the new moon will occur in the dark houses of certain signs’ natal charts, this energy may be a bit more mundane. They’ll each be encouraged to take a look at their behind-the-scenes affairs, instead of being front and center.

Here are the three zodiac signs least impacted by the November new moon in Sagittarius:

Allen Chen/Moment/Getty Images

Taurus (April 19—May 20)

On Nov. 23, the new moon in Sagittarius will usher in new beginnings regarding your money, shared resources, and intimate connections with others. It’s the perfect time to consider the possibilities that your finances can offer you, especially if they come from other people. Don’t be afraid to take advantage of the help that’s being offered to you now, Taurus, it could lead to plenty of freedom for growth and opportunities in the future. Just try not to overdo it when it comes to spending — Sagittarius energy has a tendency to be a bit excessive.

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

As the sun and moon conjoin in your sixth house of routines, habits, and rituals on Nov. 23, you’ll be encouraged to consider the possibilities that your day-to-day activities can offer you. Now is a great time to explore the freedom that can come with sticking to a self-care routine, Cancer. Considering you’re a water sign, it’s essential. With Jupiter, the ruler of this lunation, stationing direct on this day, you’ll finally be able to move forward with the habits you’ve been trying to implement since the retrograde began on July 28. Just keep in mind that your routines should bring more opportunities your way, and not limit or restrict you.

Capricorn (Dec. 21—Jan. 19)

On Nov. 23, the sun and moon will conjoin in the freedom-oriented sign of Sagittarius, bringing hope and the desire for expansion to your inner world. Before your season can begin, it’s important that you check in with yourself. How is your current mindset propelling you forward? If it’s time for a self-care day, this new moon is the perfect time to do so. Whether caring for yourself means going on a solo trip or swapping your social media habit for an exciting new hobby, it’s important that you feel freedom within your behind-the-scenes habits. You may prioritize discipline and structure in many areas, but your mental health practices must allow you to change and evolve.