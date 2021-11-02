Halloween may be over, but the mysterious, deep, and dark feels of the season are very much still present. With the new moon in Scorpio on its way, is it any wonder why? Scorpio season is a time that promotes deepening and intensifying your bonds and connections, and its fixed sign nature is excellent for maintaining a task or project until completion. In an emotional sense, this is a water sign we’re talking about, which makes the emotional meaning of the November 2021 new moon all about reevaluating your relationship with emotional control.

As a fixed water sign, Scorpio is, well, emotional — but these individuals are excellent at hiding it. Scorpio energy prioritizes privacy, so emotional vulnerability is something that’s often approached with caution. Since we’re in the midst of Scorpio season, this energy has likely prompted you to keep your cards pretty close to your chest and your guard set firmly in place. While this can prevent you from getting hurt, it can also prevent you from deepening the relationships you have with your loved ones. The new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 4 — which happens to be the first new moon after Halloween — is the perfect day to start fresh when it comes to emotional transparency.

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The New Moon in Scorpio Takes Place Nov. 4 At 7:58 p.m. ET

New moons tend to coincide with fresh, new beginnings, so the new moon on Nov. 4 is the perfect time to start over. Scorpio energy tends to align with transformation and a rebirth of sorts, so expect this new moon to pack a pretty big punch. Everyone will be experiencing this new moon in a different area of their birth chart, based on the house Scorpio rules, so be sure to check in with this area to better understand how to work with this new moon energy. Since this is a water sign, hanging out near a body of water or doing an epsom salt soak can really help you to lean into this lunation.

The moon isn’t a huge fan of being in the sign of Scorpio, so this lunation may be a more challenging one. In a fixed sign, the moon isn’t able to release emotions as easily as it would like to, translating to you possibly fearing the change that can come along with letting go. Instead of locking up your feels and throwing away the key, be sure to allow yourself to open up a bit more. Having control over your emotions is great, but you still want them to have the space to ebb and flow, without limiting them. If you’ve been feeling emotionally disconnected, this is an excellent time to free yourself. Write your feelings out, channel them into a new project, or share them with a loved one. Make them known, so that you can let them go.