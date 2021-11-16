Gird your loins, because eclipse season has officially arrived. In astrology, an eclipse is more than just a trippy phenomenon in the sky; it’s a harbinger of immeasurable change. An eclipse has the tendency to “eclipse” things out of your life, paving the way for something new and unexpected. Although the intensity of an eclipse can leave you with cosmic whiplash, you can rest assured there’s always a higher purpose to its impact. After all, an eclipse activates the lunar nodes, which brings you closer to your ultimate destiny. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the November 2021 blood moon lunar eclipse the most — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — you may come face to face with your fate.

On Nov. 19 at 3:57 a.m. ET, a partial lunar eclipse will occur instead of your regularly scheduled full moon. This blood moon lunar eclipse will take place in grounded, resilient, patient, and luxurious earth sign Taurus, kicking off the final eclipse season of 2021. The second eclipse will be a solar eclipse that takes place on Dec. 4 in fire sign Sagittarius, bringing this eclipse season to a close.

This upcoming eclipse is the first eclipse that will take place on the Taurus-Scorpio axis, jumpstarting a cycle of change that will last over the course of the next two years. On one end, this axis is concerned with what you possess (Taurus) and how you choose to share those possessions (Scorpio). As these eclipses unfold, you may discover yourself setting new boundaries, developing a deeper self-esteem, and learning the true meaning of intimacy.

Here’s why the upcoming eclipse will be a particularly meaningful experience for fixed signs:

Taurus: You’re Embracing A Deeper Understanding Of Your Identity

This blood moon has the power to change your life in deep and unexpected ways. It may help you release yourself from relationships, commitments, jobs, and projects that you’ve long outgrown. It could encourage you to recognize what you’re no longer responsible for so you can put the past in the past. You’re ready for this next phase of your life, because you may be becoming a different person.

Leo: You’re Learning What You’re Truly Willing To Fight For

It’s time to tap into your ambition and discover what you’re truly passionate about achieving. Embrace the fact that no one’s the boss of you, because deep down, you know you’re the boss of yourself. If someone won’t give you the promotion you’re hoping for, give yourself that promotion. If someone won’t let you into the castle, build your own damn castle. You have the power to create your career from scratch.

Scorpio: You’re Understanding Where Your Relationships Stand

Relationships are ultimately an agreement between two people and this lunar eclipse will show you that you’re only in control of your side of the agreement. It will reveal how strong your relationships truly are and whether they’re meant to be in your life at this time. You may find yourself saying goodbye to certain people while you forge new relationships in their stead. Your relationships are evolving and so are you.

Aquarius: Your Personal Life May Be Rocked With Change

This blood moon lunar eclipse may hit incredibly close to home. In fact, you may feel like your entire perspective of “home” is changing altogether, encouraging you to reconnect with your roots, move to a new zip code, redesign your space, or even create a family of your own. The heart may feel heavy as it gets used to this new sense of normal, comfort, and familiarity. Give yourself time to adjust and regroup.