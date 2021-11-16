During a lunar eclipse, the moon takes on a blood red hue, radiating strange, mystical vibrations throughout the cosmos. The astrological meaning behind this phenomenon is just as ominous as it looks, driving home its impact. It’s during an eclipse that life-changing things can happen. As an eclipse activate the lunar nodes, pulling you toward your ultimate destiny, it removes things that have been standing in the way of your fate. However, not every eclipse will have a major impact on you. In fact, the November 2021 blood moon lunar eclipse will affect these zodiac signs the least: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. If your sun or ascendant happens to be a mutable sign, you may be dodging a cosmic bullet.

However, even if your zodiac sign is not experiencing the brunt of this eclipse, that doesn’t mean you’ll be completely excluded from its effects. After all, an eclipse evokes a powerful turning point in not just someone’s life, but in the collective consciousness altogether. Taking place on Nov. 19 at 3:57 a.m. ET, this blood moon lunar eclipse is the first of many eclipses that will take place on the Taurus-Scorpio axis. This essentially means this eclipse initiates a cycle of change that will unfold over the course of the next two years.

In astrology, Taurus represents everything that grounds you and supports you. It signifies what you consider yours and what you value. On the other end of the axis is Scorpio, which describes the way you share with others, merge with others, and set emotional boundaries. All in all, these eclipses will teach you how to protect whats yours while providing for those who matter.

Here’s how mutable signs will be affected by the upcoming blood moon lunar eclipse in Taurus:

wenbin/Moment/Getty Images

Gemini: Your Subconscious Is Revealing Your Inner Truth

This blood moon could lead to some startling realizations that stem from deep within your psyche. Your dreams may become more active and vivid, revealing secrets your subconscious has been keeping from you. This lunar eclipse may even lead to healing experiences, ultimately encouraging you to forgive yourself for what happened in the past and give yourself permission to put it behind you. There’s no point in holding onto energy that harms you.

Virgo: You’re Embracing A More Open-Minded Perspective Of The World

It’s time to step out of your comfort zone and recognize all the opportunities that are being afforded to you. If you remain locked into a rigid schedule and a monotonous understanding of life, you’re leaving little room for spontaneous miracles. Give something different a chance; something you’ve never experienced before. There’s a strong chance it could lead to something incredibly eye-opening and soul-enriching.

Sagittarius: You’re Learning How To Make Better Decisions Each Day

Every single decision you make each day, between what you decide to eat for breakfast and when you choose to tackle that overwhelming task, matters. This lunar eclipse could reveal all the ways your habits have not been serving your highest growth, prompting you to reorganize, recalibrate, and rediscover your ability to nurture yourself. Let this blood moon show you how you can take better care of yourself and increase your efforts.

Pisces: You’re On The Verge Of Potentially Life-Changing Conversations

This blood moon lunar eclipse is activating the power of your voice. You may feel surprised by what you’re willing to say and even more shocked by what others tell you. Communications will intensify during this time, which could encourage you to learn new things, stimulate your mind, and keep yourself busy. Don’t shy away from topics that make you feel uncomfortable, because chances are, those are the exact topics you should be talking about.