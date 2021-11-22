Have you ever wondered why you’ve always been so eager to learn new things, but have struggled to muster up the courage to share what you know? If so, odds are you probably have your North Node in Sagittarius. While the lunar nodes in astrology aren’t planets, they essentially represent areas of increase and decrease in your birth chart. The South Node’s sign tends to represent innate qualities that are easy for you to tap into; the North Node’s sign represents qualities you’re still being encouraged to develop. If you’re an individual with your North Node in Sagittarius, you’re being called to embrace expansive knowledge and wisdom.

What makes the nodes challenging to work with is the fact that they oppose each other in exact opposite signs, oftentimes pulling you in completely different directions. Since we’re referring to the North Node in Sagittarius, that would mean your South Node is automatically in its sister sign, Gemini, making it incredibly easy for you to to tap into the curious, mentally stimulating energy of this sign. Your South Node in Gemini easily keeps you on your toes with diving into learning new skills and absorbing new information, but your North Node in Sagittarius is asking you to put what you’ve learned to good use. If Gemini is the student of the zodiac, then that makes Sagittarius the teacher, meaning that you don’t have to spend as much time learning new things. Instead, it’s in your best interest to put what you know to good use.

How To Lean Into Your North Node In Sagittarius

The key to working with your North and South Node axis: balance. Sagittarius is a mutable fire sign all about experiencing new things through living life to the fullest, while Gemini is a mutable air sign that’s great at absorbing information through communication, learning, and books. Sagittarius energy needs the freedom to spread its wings and absorb knowledge through people, places, and things. Your North Node in Sagittarius is essentially calling you to travel and share wisdom with people outside of your local city. Since Sagittarius is ruled by the largest planet in our solar system (Jupiter), it’s calling on you to expand your horizons to places outside of your comfort zone. While tapping into your North Node can oftentimes be a bit daunting, it’s the one area of your chart that has endless experiences to show you, if you allow it to.

Having your North Node in Sagittarius means that you are the ultimate teacher. You’ve done an adequate amount of studying and learning, and have now graduated to a place where you should be sharing what you know to the collective. Many people with their North Node in Sagittarius write books, become public speakers, or even professors. Your wisdom deserves to be shared, so it’s important that you don’t doubt your abilities. Your North and South Node may be in opposite signs in your birth chart, but they’re meant to be used together. Your South Node in Gemini allowed you to inherit a knack for learning new things, and these qualities can fully support your calling to share what you’ve learned with others. Finding a balance in these two areas may take some time, but it’s your karmic calling, and it’s simply waiting for you to open the door.