35 New Year's Eve 2022 Captions For Posting One Last Time On The ‘Gram
Pop. Clink. Post on Insta.
Can you believe 2022 is almost over? The year started with Cassie declaring she had “never, ever been happier” on Euphoria and has ended with Tanya falling off a boat on The White Lotus. From Hailey Bieber’s glazed doughnut nails to cinnamon roll hacks on TikTok, you may have followed all the trends of the year. Along with sharing your Spotify Wrapped and Instagram Recap Reels, you can say au revoir to the past 365 days with an Instagram post and New Year’s Eve 2022 captions on Dec. 31.
Whether your plans are to go big at a party with all your friends, dressed in a sparkly ‘fit, or you’re just planning on keeping it casual at home with your partner and a movie, New Year’s Eve is your last chance to post on the ‘Gram before you say hello to 2023. If you are dressing up in a sequined jumpsuit or sheer dress, you’ll definitely want to post a pic of your last OOTD of 2022. These 2022 New Year’s Eve captions will even work with a photo dump of candid shots you snap at your party or a NYE Reel you throw together before midnight.
With a mix of traditional New Year’s Eve Instagram captions and funny New Year’s Eve captions based on the trends of the year, you’re sure to find one that fits your post’s vibe. You may even want to use a Taylor Swift Midnights lyric for New Year’s Eve couple captions or a quote from your fave movie that was released in 2022 for a pic with you and your besties who saw it with you. It’s whatever way you’d like to close the chapter that was 2022.
- “Meet me at midnight.” — Taylor Swift, “Lavender Haze”
- “I want your midnights, but I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day.” — Taylor Swift, “New Year’s Day”
- “All of me changed like midnight.” — Taylor Swift, “Midnight Rain”
- “You know it’s not the same as it was.” — Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- “Yeah, the past was honestly the best, but my best is what comes next.” — BTS, “Yet To Come”
- “You guys can all judge me if you want, but I do not care. I have never ever been happier.” — Cassie, Euphoria
- “All dressed up with a whole year to go!”
- “I don’t know about you, but I’m no longer feeling ‘22.”
- “Just here to find my Troy Bolton.”
- “Too bad Tanya won’t be able to see 2023.”
- “2022 was a 10, but I’m ready for 2023.”
- “Thank u, next. — Me to 2022”
- “Don’t worry, darling. 2023 will be here soon.”
- “Love ya, bye.” — Jack Harlow at the Met Gala
- “It’s about damn time 2023 got here.”
- “I can't imagine a more beautiful thing.” — Corn Kid
- “Sipping some red, red wine.” — Louis Theroux, “Jiggle, Jiggle”
- “One thing about me is...” — Nicki Minaj, Super Freaky Girl”
- “We gon' f*ck up the night.” — Beyoncé, “Cuff It”
- “Bet I made you look.” — Meghan Trainor, “Made You Look”
- “That’s all.” — The Devil Wears Prada
- “Be runnin' up that hill to get to 2023.”
- “But you know what? I’m not coming back for you 2022.”
- “If I can't move, I can't sing.” — Elvis
- “Fasten your seat belts. It's going to be a bumpy night.” — All About Eve
- “Here’s to a new year.”
- “Let the countdown begin.”
- “Sipping and celebrating with a Negroni Sbagliato.”
- “My only wish for 2023 is to get Taylor Swift tickets.”
- “2022 is so last year.”
- “Let's make some bad decisions.” — BTS, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg, “Bad Decisions”
- “Memories follow me left and right.” — Charlie Puth and Jungkook, “Left and Right”
- “Looking forward to spending 2023 with these people.”
- “Beyoncé, you still have time to release the visuals.”
- “Dress for the year you want.”