35 New Year's Eve 2022 Captions For Posting One Last Time On The ‘Gram

Can you believe 2022 is almost over? The year started with Cassie declaring she had “never, ever been happier” on Euphoria and has ended with Tanya falling off a boat on The White Lotus. From Hailey Bieber’s glazed doughnut nails to cinnamon roll hacks on TikTok, you may have followed all the trends of the year. Along with sharing your Spotify Wrapped and Instagram Recap Reels, you can say au revoir to the past 365 days with an Instagram post and New Year’s Eve 2022 captions on Dec. 31.

Whether your plans are to go big at a party with all your friends, dressed in a sparkly ‘fit, or you’re just planning on keeping it casual at home with your partner and a movie, New Year’s Eve is your last chance to post on the ‘Gram before you say hello to 2023. If you are dressing up in a sequined jumpsuit or sheer dress, you’ll definitely want to post a pic of your last OOTD of 2022. These 2022 New Year’s Eve captions will even work with a photo dump of candid shots you snap at your party or a NYE Reel you throw together before midnight.

With a mix of traditional New Year’s Eve Instagram captions and funny New Year’s Eve captions based on the trends of the year, you’re sure to find one that fits your post’s vibe. You may even want to use a Taylor Swift Midnights lyric for New Year’s Eve couple captions or a quote from your fave movie that was released in 2022 for a pic with you and your besties who saw it with you. It’s whatever way you’d like to close the chapter that was 2022.

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images