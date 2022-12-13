Another year is coming to a close, and you’re ready to say goodbye to 2022. The year trudges along for so long until it’s suddenly the holiday season and time seems to have flown by. A lot can change in just one year, and there are so many memories and life lessons to reflect on as you count down to 2023. If you’re planning on slaying on the night of New Year’s Eve or are looking forward to posting your yearly 2022 recaps, grab these goodbye 2022 quotes for captions that welcome 2023 with open arms.

Whether you had an amazing or horrible 2022, or somewhere in between, a new year brings in a fresh new start for better possibilities to take place. After hibernating during the holiday season, you can set goals for the new year and vow to leave the past where it belongs. It’s time to celebrate everything that went right in 2022 and live in the moment to create an even better 2023. It’s like the old saying, “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift — that’s why it’s called the present.” If your 2023 vision is starting to kick in, grab these goodbye quotes for 2022 recap posts and highlight Reels that welcome the new year.

Shutterstock