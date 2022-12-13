It seems like just yesterday you were blasting “22 (Taylor’s Version)” at your New Year’s Eve party and planning out your goals for 2022. Now, you’re picking out which sparkly ‘fit to wear on Dec. 31 again. This year has flown by, but before you say hello to 2023, you might want to do the “2022 season comes to an end” TikTok trend.
Scrolling through your FYP, you may have seen a few 2022 recap videos pop up already. While there are still some days left in December for epic adventures and memorable moments, many TikTokers are sharing some of their favorite memories through this TikTok trend. Similar to the romanticizing your life trend on TikTok, in which you cut together clips of your life to make it appear more extraordinary, this trend requires you to edit your best 2022 moments into a montage. Think of it like your 2022 trailer of everything epic in less than 30 seconds.
If you’re wondering how to make a 2022 recap TikTok, you’ll first need to start with your music. Your song choice really defines what kind of montage you create and the speed of your edits. The one thing that remains consistent with this trend is that all the remixes use the same sound bite of TikToker and sportscaster Sammy Levitt saying, “And with that, the 2022 season comes to an end.” There are versions with Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for fun montages and others using Coldplay songs like “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Paradise.” You really just have to find the song that matches your year’s vibe, and here are a few to choose from.