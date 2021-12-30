What a year it’s been. For many people, 2021 provided a chance to return to some normalcy after spending nearly a year at home. As you reflect on all that you were able to achieve this year, it’s time to look forward to even more adventures in 2022. One of the first big events of the new year is celebrating it at your very own New Year’s Eve party. Whether you’ve got plans to party with friends or get cozy on the couch, you’ll need some New Year’s Eve 2021 Instagram captions to remember it all.

For many people, 2021 truly was a big year. After the uncertainty that was 2020, many people seized the opportunity to go on trips or visit family and friends back home. When it comes to music, Olivia Rodrigo dominated with her first album, Sour, and Taylor Swift gave us all a sad girl autumn with her 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” Let’s not forget BTS’ return to the stage with their Permission To Dance concerts in LA.

Of course, there were also all the trending songs on TikTok you still can’t get out of your head even now. In fact, these will be the songs on your party playlist as you countdown to 2022. Now that you’ve got your plans set in motion, a sparkly AF outfit picked out, and some TikTok recipes for snacks, all you need are some New Year’s Eve 2021 captions to post with all your party pics. If you are planning to have a get-together at your place, you’ll need to set up a photo booth in the corner for your friends to snap cute selfies all night long. Having these 40 NYE 2021 Instagram captions ready to go will make sure you’re able to post before midnight. After all, you’re grateful for all the happy memories of 2021 and want to say a proper goodbye before you welcome in the exciting year of 2022.

courtneyk/E+/Getty Images