The third season of Never Have I Ever just dropped, and it’s back with even more coming-of-age realness, high school love triangle drama, and hilarious one-liners. If you’re new to the bandwagon, the hit teen sitcom from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a teenage Indian-American Tamil girl from LA. She juggles young love, self-esteem, and high school life as a first-generation Gen Zer. Like most girls her age, Devi’s just trying to find herself, which includes getting a “hot girl nose ring” and taking her life cues from Megan Thee Stallion. In honor of the second-to-last season the show, check out these hilarious Never Have I Ever quotes you can use as LOL-worthy Instagram captions.

You can use these sarcastic or sentimental quotes for all kinds of Instagram posts. Whether you and your besties snap a first day of school photo that shows off your “fierce jeans,” or you cop a single dangly earring to obviously display your coolness, there’s definitely a Never Have I Ever quote to go along with it. There are tons of clever and snarky pop culture references throughout the series to create a relatable Instagram caption that’ll show your followers you’re “chill as a slurpee, bro.” Go back to school with Devi and friends this fall, by posting an Instagram photo with one of these 30 funny quotes from Never Have I Ever.