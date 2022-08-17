30 Quotes From Never Have I Ever To Use For LOL-Worthy Instagram Captions
“My mom doesn’t tell me how to live my life. Megan Thee Stallion does.”
The third season of Never Have I Ever just dropped, and it’s back with even more coming-of-age realness, high school love triangle drama, and hilarious one-liners. If you’re new to the bandwagon, the hit teen sitcom from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a teenage Indian-American Tamil girl from LA. She juggles young love, self-esteem, and high school life as a first-generation Gen Zer. Like most girls her age, Devi’s just trying to find herself, which includes getting a “hot girl nose ring” and taking her life cues from Megan Thee Stallion. In honor of the second-to-last season the show, check out these hilarious Never Have I Ever quotes you can use as LOL-worthy Instagram captions.
You can use these sarcastic or sentimental quotes for all kinds of Instagram posts. Whether you and your besties snap a first day of school photo that shows off your “fierce jeans,” or you cop a single dangly earring to obviously display your coolness, there’s definitely a Never Have I Ever quote to go along with it. There are tons of clever and snarky pop culture references throughout the series to create a relatable Instagram caption that’ll show your followers you’re “chill as a slurpee, bro.” Go back to school with Devi and friends this fall, by posting an Instagram photo with one of these 30 funny quotes from Never Have I Ever.
- “My mom doesn’t tell me how to live my life. Megan Thee Stallion does.” ― Devi
- “Whoa Devi, you look like an Indian Kardashian!” – Fabiola
- “I could never be a model. I’m too curvacious.” – Kamala
- “Ya basic.” – Eleanor
- “I’m going to the movies with my friends. Which pair of jeans is the fiercest?” – Rebecca
- “One day, you will walk again. If not, I will build you legs.” – Fabiola
- “Uh, would a not cool person wear… one dangly earring?” – Eleanor
- “We’re throwing a classic, sloppy teenage rager!” – Devi
- “Someone check on hell, because it has definitely frozen over.” – John McEnroe
- “Oh my god, that's why popular people age better.” – Devi
- “Do you work at the Apple Store cause you’re a freaking genius.” ― Devi
- “Peace out, virgin.” ― Devi
- “I’m chill as a slurpee, bro.” ― Devi
- “One hot girl nose ring, please.” ― Devi
- “I had a dream the other night that Dua Lipa was feeding me grapes.” ― Fabiola
- “I don’t have an Aladdin because he just wants to be friends.” – Devi
- “You think you are a loser? I was so lonely I got catfished by a middle-aged man yesterday.” – Ben
- “If women didn’t accept each other's apologies, ‘The View’ would grind to a halt.” – Devi
- “Take your Dew and go”. – Nalini
- “I knew you were rich, but this is like that house they live in on ‘The Bachelor.’” – Devi
- “You fight back with your spirit.” – Devi’s dad
- “This is an A, B, C conversation. So can you get your D out of here.” – Devi
- “From this point on, drama is no longer a part of my life.” – Eleanor Wong
- “You were straight-up transcendent, Erica. So, like, you wanna dance or something? You could say no.” — Trent
- "I call you my perfect girl because you are perfect to me, not because I expect you to be perfect all the time.” – Devi’s dad
- "I recently had to convince my mom that I'm not forsaking my religion because I tweeted, 'Harry Styles is my god.'" – Aneesa
- "Let's go to the costume room and look for inspiration." – Eleanor
- "What's a Bebe Rexha?" – Fabiola
- “I’m coming for you, bro! Blood brothers for life.” — Trent
- "What an unexpected displeasure." – Nalani
- "These hit different when you earn them." – Paxton
- “Later, Skater.” – Devi
- “Your reaction to my reaction to their reaction just made my life, Bruh!” — Trent