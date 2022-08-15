6 Theories About Never Have I Ever's Final Season

Since the Season 1 debut of Never Have I Ever, Devi’s life has turned upside down. She’s gone from a girl paralyzed by her own emotional trauma to a confident senior heading into her last year of high school at Sherman Oaks. It took some surprise twists to get there, including the early announcement that show creator Mindy Kaling was ending the show with Season 4. These theories about Never Have I Ever’s fourth season suggest the final season will see even more significant changes before the series is through.
Warning: Spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 3 follow. Devi’s journey over the series’ first three seasons has been remarkable. She’s gone from someone who sees herself as the lowest girl on the social totem pole to a person who loves herself for who she is and can recognize her own strengths.
However, getting there meant going through some serious emotional drama. She landed Paxton as a boyfriend only to drive him away with her insecurities. Instead of doing the expected thing and bouncing back to Ben in her never-ending double crush, she found the strength to walk away from the whole mess and discover dating someone completely new. Though her relationship with Des didn’t work out, the experience helped her find herself as a person, and she returns to her Ben and Paxton as someone ready to see herself as worthy and equal to date either one or both.
All episodes of Never Have I Ever Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on Netflix. Season 4 is expected out in 2023.