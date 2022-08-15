6 Theories About Never Have I Ever's Final Season

Since the Season 1 debut of Never Have I Ever, Devi’s life has turned upside down. She’s gone from a girl paralyzed by her own emotional trauma to a confident senior heading into her last year of high school at Sherman Oaks. It took some surprise twists to get there, including the early announcement that show creator Mindy Kaling was ending the show with Season 4. These theories about Never Have I Ever’s fourth season suggest the final season will see even more significant changes before the series is through.

Warning: Spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 3 follow. Devi’s journey over the series’ first three seasons has been remarkable. She’s gone from someone who sees herself as the lowest girl on the social totem pole to a person who loves herself for who she is and can recognize her own strengths.

However, getting there meant going through some serious emotional drama. She landed Paxton as a boyfriend only to drive him away with her insecurities. Instead of doing the expected thing and bouncing back to Ben in her never-ending double crush, she found the strength to walk away from the whole mess and discover dating someone completely new. Though her relationship with Des didn’t work out, the experience helped her find herself as a person, and she returns to her Ben and Paxton as someone ready to see herself as worthy and equal to date either one or both.

01 The Devi-Paxton-Ben Love Triangle Isn’t Over Netflix © 2022 Season 3 ended with Paxton getting into college and heading out after graduating. But the show’s creators have assured viewers actor Darren Barnet will be back for the show’s final season and be in it “as much as he was in Season 3.” That last bit is essential. Since Devi dated someone who wasn’t Paxton or Ben in Season 3’s second half, the series reduced Paxton’s screen time. That suggests he’ll have a longer orbit around the series, but Paxton will shake things up every time he passes through.

02 Devi Will Date Both Ben & Paxton Season 3 ends with Devi showing up at Ben’s house and the two behind a closed door with the broad hint she will exit the room the following day, no longer a virgin. But though Devi is ready to see herself as an equal to Ben and Paxton, Ben may not be. As the only non-Devi character who was given a POV episode in Season 3 (Andy Samberg, so great), it’s clear his self-esteem issues are still an obstacle. With Paxton coming through at intervals, Devi may break up with Ben the same way Paxton once did with her, telling him to come back when he’s ready to see himself as worthy of her. In the meantime, that’ll leave her open to try again with Paxton now that she’s reached that point herself.

03 There Will Be Other Vishwakumar Romances Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala in Never Have I Ever It’s the final season, and there’s no way the series will leave the rest of the Vishwakumar women at loose ends. Kamala and Manish are already working through their difficulties and expectations, and one assumes they’ll end up engaged, if not hitched, by the show’s final episode. Also, there’s word a new older man will be joining the series for the final season. When Dr. Jackson rode into town in Season 2, neither Devi nor her mother Nalini was ready to move on from losing Mohan. But two years is a long time, and Devi’s refusal to leave her mother to go to Shrubland School may be resolved by mama no longer being alone by the time Season 4 has concluded.

04 Princeton Accepts Devi, But... Speaking of Devi’s decision not to go to Shrubland School, her turning down the coveted Ivy League feeder school puts her chances of automatically getting into Princeton in doubt. But it also suggests that Devi isn’t as into Princeton as she once was. If Season 3 was about Devi realizing her long-held assumptions she’s not good enough for Paxton or Ben were wrong, then Season 4 may be about her beliefs about college were wrong too. How great would it be for Princeton to come calling, only for Devi to realize she wants to go somewhere else? (I’m just saying, Bryn Mawr is *right there.*)

05 Devi’s Inner Voice Will Change Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix But the ultimate sign of growing up is when that voice that judges you and narrates your life inside your head changes. Devi’s inner monologue has thus far always been the voice of the bad boy of tennis, John McEnroe. The show’s creative team has not confirmed his return for Season 4, though the sports legend has always waxed enthusiastic and invested in Devi’s story. But growing and changing means finding a new inner voice that suits you. McEnroe may be Devi’s high school years voice, but chances are when it’s time to head to college, she may be graduating from more than just her friends, but her inner voice too.

06 Devi Ends The Series Single & Happy But of course, in a show where the bones of the story are based on a love triangle, fans will want to know how it ends: Team Ben or Team Paxton? But what if the answer is Team Devi? Devi is entering her final year of high school seeing herself as a worthy person who could date either Ben or Paxton. However, like Princeton, those dreams are smaller than she realizes. The ultimate ending for Devi isn’t which boy she ends up with. It’s the ability to recognize neither is the be-all or end-all of her life and that she can leave them behind, ready to face the future and what comes next.

All episodes of Never Have I Ever Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on Netflix. Season 4 is expected out in 2023.