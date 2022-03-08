When Never Have I Ever debuted on Netflix in 2020, it began as most high school-set TV series do, at the beginning of 10th grade. That decision suggested a series length of about three to four seasons, basically covering the high school experience. (It also fits the current Netflix trend of shows lasting between three to five seasons.) It turns out, that’s about the proper estimate. On March 8, 2022, Netflix announced Never Have I Ever Season 4 will be the show’s last.

The series, produced and written by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an Indian American teenager from Los Angeles whose love life is complicated by having two potential boys to choose from. She also struggles with many issues first-generation children of immigrants struggle with. She doesn’t want to disappoint her widowed mother but she also wants a typical American teenagehood. On top of that, she has the insecurities that many teen girls suffer from, including jealousy of those she perceives as more confident than her, self-doubt, and her relationship with her mother.

With Season 3 not yet out, it’s hard to know what will come in Season 4. Here’s what we can glean so far.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Renewal Updates

On March 8, 2022, Mindy Kaling announced Season 3 of Never Have I Ever was on its way to arrive in the summer. Along with that, she also let everyone know the show had been renewed for a fourth season but that it would be the show’s last.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Cast

Netflix

So far, fans assume the core cast will return for the show’s final season. That includes Ramakrishnan as Devi, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez as Devi’s BFFs Eleanor and Fabiola, and Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison as Devi’s two love interests, Paxton and Ben.

Poorna Jagannathan will probably return as Devi’s mother, Dr. Nalini; Richa Moorjani as Devi’s cousin, Kamala; and John McEnroe, who narrates Devi’s life.

Other potential returnees include Niecy Nash as Dr. Ryan, Devi’s therapist; Christina Kartchner as Eve, Fabiola’s girlfriend; Lily D. Moore as Rebecca, Paxton’s sister; Rushi Kota as Prashant, Kamala’s arranged husband-to-be; Megan Suri as Aneesa, Devi’s frenemy; Anirudh Pisharody as Des; and Common as Dr. Chris, Devi’s mother’s boyfriend.

Fans also expect Alexandra Billings to return as Jennifer Warner, the college counselor; Adam Shapiro as Mr. Lyle Shapiro, the history teacher; Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr. Manish Kulkarni, the English teacher; and Cocoa Brown as Principal Grubbs.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Predicted Release Date & Trailer

With Season 3 only just being annouced for a summer 2022 premiere, it’s not clear when Season 4 will arrive. Filming is not yet underway, so it will be a long while until there’s a trailer.

Never Have I Ever Season 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix, with Season 3 expected this summer.