2022 has only just begun and you probably have an ever-growing list of plans for the new year. You’ve probably even set New Year’s resolutions to guide you forward, hoping to make the most out of it. However, just because it’s a new year doesn’t guarantee instant success. In fact, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Mercury retrograde winter 2022 the most, then you might find yourself falling behind on those resolutions already.

Mercury retrograde gets such a bad rap. Whenever something goes wrong, you might even hear someone blame it on Mercury being retrograde (even if it isn’t). But the truth is, it’s nowhere near as awful as it’s made out to be. Mercury retrograde simply increases the possibility of a misunderstanding, but the severity of the situation entirely depends on what’s already going on in your life. Luckily, it only lasts three weeks, and before you know it, Mercury retrograde is already over.

Mercury is the planet of communication and logic, but because Mercury is also known as the “trickster” of astrology, it has quite a sense of humor. When this clever and mischievous planet stations retrograde, it loves to make things awkward for the sheer hilarity of it. Mercury definitely gets a kick out of your misery, so why give it the satisfaction?

This retrograde begins on Jan. 14 at 26 degrees Aquarius and ends on Feb. 3 at 11 degrees Capricorn. If your sun or rising sign is in Gemini, Virgo, Aquarius, or Capricorn, here’s why you’re feeling it the most:

Gemini: You’re Remembering How To Read Between The Lines

If you’ve ever wondered by Mercury retrograde always feels like such a doozy, there’s a reason for it. Mercury happens to be your ruling planet, which means that anything Mercury has a direct impact on you. The first Mercury retrograde of 2022 will have an affect on your expansive ninth house, which could make it difficult to analyze and remember smaller details. It will also retrograde through your eighth house of financial investments, which could bring up debts that still need payment.

Virgo: You’re Taking Two Steps Back Before You Take One Step Forward

You always feel the effects of Mercury retrograde. It has an even stronger impact on your zodiac sign than almost anyone else’s. After all, Mercury is your ruling planet, which means that the first Mercury retrograde of 2022 could throw a few curveballs your way. It will begin by retrograding through your sixth house of routine, which may cause unexpected shifts in your daily plans. It will also retrograde through your romantic fifth house, which could lead to a reunion with an old flame.

Capricorn: You’re Learning That Stability Stems From Within

This Mercury retrograde begins in Capricorn, which is just another thing to add to your plate, considering that Venus will already be retrograding through Capricorn. This intensely confusing and conflicting energy may be rough on you, but it’s also helping you ask questions about who you are and who you’re becoming. This retrograde could lead to detours in your plans, and if you want to remain strong, you’ll have to tap into your resilience. Chaos may be surrounding you, but that doesn’t it has to change you.

Aquarius: You’re Losing Yourself In Order To Find Yourself

The first Mercury retrograde of 2022 will only take place in Aquarius on its last leg, but a lot can happen in this short window of time. As Mercury retrogrades through your first house of the self, you might feel confused about who you are and what you want. Unfinished business from your past may even resurface, forcing you to face something you’ve forgotten (or something you’ve been avoiding). If you harness this introspective energy, it could lead to so much growth as you embark on your journey through 2022.