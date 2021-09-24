Yes, Mercury Retrograde Is Here, But It Might Actually Be A Breeze For 4 Signs

Mercury retrograde is definitely no walk in the park, but it’s not always the cataclysmic cosmic event it’s all made out to be. After all, Mercury is a trickster at heart, and all this planet wants to do is cause a little trouble and create a bit of mischief. Unfortunately, when Mercury is retrograde, we’re all at the mercy of Mercury’s whims, which is why you tend to feel like everything is a bit off during this pesky transit. However, not everyone will feel this retrograde’s effects as intensely. In fact, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the Mercury retrograde of fall 2021 the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — you might walk away from the experience relatively unscathed.

This fall, Mercury will station retrograde on Sept. 27 at 25 degrees Libra and it stations direct on Oct. 18 at 10 degrees Libra. This cardinal air sign is associated with the balance, harmony, and commitment that exists between two people. After all, Libra is also ruled by Venus — planet of romance and friendship — which means this retrograde could challenge your understanding of what love truly is. You may even feel a little more concerned with your looks and insecure about the level of beauty surrounding you, thanks to the fact that Libra is also a zodiac sign that’s focused on aesthetics. Libra loves everything to look perfect and feel poetic, which is why this retrograde could have you searching for beauty in all the wrong places.

However, not every zodiac sign will feel particularly impacted by the upcoming retrograde. If your sun or rising sign happens to be in Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Aquarius, here’s why this retrograde might be a breeze:

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Taurus: You May Feel A Bit More Disorganized And Unbalanced Than Usual

You may find it harder to stick to your usual routine during this retrograde. As it potentially leads you through more disorganization than feels comfortable, this retrograde will encourage you to rethink the decisions you make each day. How can you make choices that feel healthier for you? What happens when you make decisions that are based on nothing but short-term gratification? Lead with your future self in mind.

Leo: You May Struggle To Stay Focused And Clearheaded

During this retrograde, you may feel like you’re thinking a thousand different things at once. With so many conflicting voices in your head, it may feel difficult to form a clear thought. It may feel even harder to express your thoughts in a way that makes sense, as though you’re not speaking as articulately as you would hope. Give yourself permission to slow down. Gather your thoughts. Let them form in their own due time.

Scorpio: Your Dreams May Take You To Some Strange Places

Your subconscious world may feel even more strange than usual. This retrograde may encourage you to withdraw from the social scene and immerse yourself in your own little world; in a private place where you can explore your imagination and your innermost feelings. However, if you steep too deep into your own darkness, you may forget that there’s just as much light. Remember to refresh and recenter your energy every once in a while.

Aquarius: You’re Exploring Some Unknown And Uncharted Territory

You may feel like you’re running in circles during this retrograde. You may even feel like you’re taking wrong turns, missing the bus, and waiting for your delayed flight. In fact, this retrograde could leave you feeling like your inner GPS system is crashing. And you know what? That’s OK. In life, it’s easy to forget that getting lost is just as important as knowing exactly where you’re going. Getting lost takes you to beautiful places you never would have thought to visit.