Consider your Valentine’s Day plans taken care of this year. Inspired by the viral pairing of caviar and McNuggets, McDonald’s is dropping limited-edition kits with everything you need for your Feb. 14 dinner.

The exclusive bundle will be available online starting Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. ET at McNuggetCaviar.com , while supplies last. Best of all, it’s totally free — you just need to be among the first to order your own McNugget Caviar kit. Each delivery will come with a 30g tin of Baerii Sturgeon caviar, a $25 Arch Card for you to order your own McNuggets, crème fraîche, and a Mother of Pearl spoon to put everything together.

I was lucky enough to get a McNugget Caviar kit before the official drop to see whether this pairing really is a love story in the making. Below, you’ll find my honest review.

McNuggets & Caviar Make A Double Savory Treat

After struggling to open my tin (I had to watch a TikTok tutorial), I was able to put together the perfect bite of a McNugget topped with crème fraîche and caviar. I truly felt like I was fine dining at home, so I get why this would be a cute Valentine’s Day idea for couples staying in on Feb. 14.

The downside: IMO, the savory McNugget overpowered the equally salty flavor of the caviar, so I couldn’t taste it. Since the flavors are so similar, the caviar got lost in the mix. Basically, they work almost *too* well together.

I managed to get a hint of the seafood essence once I added more caviar on top — but at that point, I was worried I might run out before finishing my 10 nuggets. To fully taste the caviar, it might be better suited on something like McDonald’s Egg & Cheese McMuffin.

The upside: The McNuggets with the crème fraîche was chef’s kiss, as it added a creamy contrast to the savory chicken. A more interesting combination you might want to try from this kit is adding honey and the crème fraîche on top of any leftover nuggets you have. That sweet and salty combo is something I crave more as someone who often orders just regular honey as my dipping sauce at McDonald’s.

Rachel Chapman

TL;DR

I loved trying the McNugget Caviar kit and still think it’s a fun concept.

Rating: 3/5 for flavor; 5/5 for the Valentine’s Day date night idea — especially since it’s free.

If you want to try it for yourself, make sure you’re one of the first people online to enter your first and last name, along with your email address, shipping address, zip code, and phone number on Feb. 10. These kits are only available on a first-come, first-served basis, and will likely sell out fast.