Valentine’s Day has arrived, and it’s time to celebrate with all things sweet, pink, and sparkly. No matter what your love language is, it’s always fun to whip up a few festive cocktails with the people you care about on this day of sweet sentiments. Even better: Trying out one of these trending Valentine’s Day cocktail recipes from TikTok.

What’s so much fun about TikTok is that it’s swarming with innovative ideas. Users can make content on anything they want, and that leads to all kinds of experimental food and drink — including cocktails. For Valentine’s Day 2022, TikTokers have been blending some of the more traditional V-Day ingredients, like chocolate and raspberries, with more unique ingredients like edible glitter, all to the result of some sparkly, sweet sips.

Just think about how much fun it would be to serve your besties or partner a totally unique Valentine’s Day cocktail. You could even decorate the glass rim with heart-shaped candies, strawberries, or sprinkles for an extra sweet surprise. No matter what kind of cocktail you prefer, there’s something for everyone on this list of trending TikTok cocktail recipes. So grab a glass or two, gather your ingredients, and mix up some Valentine’s Day drinks to show your faves just how much you love them. Cheers!

01 Strawberry Lemonade Margarita @thespritzeffect TikToker @thespritzeffect whips up this cute and refreshing strawberry lemonade margarita in a few simple steps. First, rim your glass with sugar and tuck a few heart-shaped strawberry slices into the sides of the glass so they’re visible. Then, combine tequila, Cointreau, lemon juice, and strawberry lemonade to make your drink. Add in a pinch of edible glitter for added sparkle.

02 Muddled Raspberry Cocktail To make this muddled raspberry cocktail by @lovelyontheinside, start with a half pint of fresh raspberries. Pour in a bit of pineapple juice, then muddle. Then, add in cake-flavored vodka and ice, and shake. Serve over even more ice and garnish with a fresh raspberry.

03 Rose Petal Cocktail @berryandtheboards Sparkly, sweet, and a little romantic, this rose petal cocktail by @berryandtheboards just may be the perfect Valentine’s Day drink. To start, mix lime juice, pomegranate juice, simple syrup, and gin, then chill. Pour the mixture into your cocktail glass and add a pinch of edible glitter to this gorgeous dark pink drink. Finally, garnish with fresh fruit and rose petals.

04 White Chocolate Strawberry Cocktail This white chocolate strawberry drink by @cocktails looks and tastes just like a Neapolitan ice cream sandwich, but with a twist. To make this one, start by rimming your glass in chocolate syrup. Then, mix white chocolate liqueur, vanilla vodka, and strawberry milk. Pour over ice and chill to serve.

05 Love Bomb Cocktail @cocktailcreation Why wait to have dessert when you can drink it with this Love Bomb cocktail recipe by @cocktailcreation? Start by placing two scoops of vanilla ice cream, two shots of vanilla vodka, and one shot of strawberry liqueur into a blender, then blend until smooth. Rim your cocktail glass with chocolate syrup, then pour in your drink and garnish with a heart-shaped strawberry.

06 Raspberry Rosé Sorbet Float It couldn’t be easier to make this raspberry rosé float by @bevsbybeverly. First, grab a glass and drop a scoop of rich raspberry sorbet inside. Then, pour in a shot of raspberry vodka and top it off with sparkling rosé wine. You can sip right away, or wait until the sorbet melts for a deeper fruit flavor.

07 Cotton Candy Cocktail @stephaniestoven TikToker @stephaniestoven made this cotton candy cocktail for her Galentines, but there’s no reason why you can share some of this sweetness with your partner, too. Partially fill a wine flute with some sparkling wine, then top with a puff of cotton candy and conversation hearts. You can drop in a straw and drink as is, or pour more wine over top to melt the cotton candy right into your drink. Bonus points for cute, themed glasses.

08 Valentine’s Day Moscow Mule Give your Moscow Mule a makeover with this Valentine’s Day Mule recipe from @jennifervalentyne. Start by placing ice in your copper mug. Add two shots of vodka, one shot of pomegranate juice, then top off with ginger beer. After you mix it all up, toss in a few pomegranate seeds, then garnish with a few heart-shaped gummy caries and a fresh mint leaf.

09 Red Velvet Espresso Martini @healthylittlepeach Sipping on this red velvet espresso martini by @healthylittlepeach is a truly luxe V-Day experience. Pour in a shot of vodka and bit of Bailey’s Red Velvet liqueur to start, then top with a shot of espresso. Shake the mixture and chill over ice. It comes out as a gorgeous pale pink in the glass, and you can even place a chocolate-covered strawberry on the glass rim.

10 Peachy Pink Cocktail This peachy pink cocktail recipe by @laurapazz1288 tastes sweet and tropical, and the ingredients are easy to find. Start by filling your glass with ice and pouring in a bit of peach-pineapple juice. Then, pour in a bit of strawberry daiquiri mix. grenadine, and your favorite vodka to enjoy.