Four years after McDonald’s first teamed up with the members of BTS for their own meal, the fast-food chain has joined forces with the Grammy-nominated K-pop group once again. On Sept. 3, McDonald’s launched the TinyTAN Happy Meal, inspired by the animated version of BTS. With each TinyTAN Happy Meal, fans get a surprise chibi-style figurine of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, or Jungkook.

The first drop of collectibles featured members in their 2021 BTS Meal promo outfits called the Throwback Edition. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 23, McDonald’s switched over to an Encore collection, where each member wears a McDonald’s inspired ‘fit that looks like what they wore in the “Mic Drop” music video. With the rise in popularity of blind boxes, like Labubus from Pop Mart, it has become such a fun side quest for ARMY to collect all seven members of BTS that some fans have even purchased multiple Happy Meals at once.

To celebrate its collab with the “Dynamite” singers, McDonald’s is also hosting a *free* Magic Meetup pop-up in Los Angeles for one weekend only. Below, you’ll find all the details you need for the immersive experience.

When Does McDonald’s TinyTAN Pop-Up Open?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The McDonald’s pop-up for BTS’ TinyTan Happy Meals will open the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Sept. 28. This is a free event for fans, but you do have to RSVP online for a time slot between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day. There are still tons of time slots available, but entry is not guaranteed. You must arrive for your chosen time, and admission is first-come, first-served. If the pop-up is full, you may have to wait a bit. Pro tip: Bring a phone charger and water bottle.

Where Is BTS’ TinyTAN Pop-Up Located?

The TinyTAN experience is happening in the heart of Hollywood at nya West at 1520 Wilcox Ave. There is no parking on site, but you may be able to get lucky with street parking or find a paid lot nearby. Rideshare is recommended.

What To Expect In McDonald’s TinyTAN Experience?

Even though you won’t be able to get the TinyTAN Happy Meal at the McDonald’s experience, it is recommended in the Eventbrite description that you bring along any of the figurines you’ve collected to “make the day even more magical.” The pop-up will have photo ops and immersive, multisensory experiences that include music and bright lights.

If you’re in LA and want to make new ARMY friends or just celebrate BTS’ reunion with your besties, be sure to RSVP for the McDonald’s Magic Meetup pop-up ASAP.