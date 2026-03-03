After releasing caviar McNuggets in February, McDonald’s just launched its “boldest burger” — the Big Arch Burger ($9). The massive menu item features allll of the following items: two quarter pound beef patties, three slices of melted white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, fresh lettuce, tangy pickles, and Big Arch Sauce on toasted sesame and poppy seed buns.

The limited-time burger is available starting Tuesday, March 3. Ahead of its launch, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski posted his own taste-test of the Big Arch Burger on social media. The video quickly went viral, with many comments suggesting that Kempczinski was only pretending he enjoyed the sandwich — some even joked about how tiny of a bite the CEO took. (To be fair, the Big Arch Burger is meant to be massive. Before diving in, Kempczinski said he didn’t know how to “attack it” because it’s “got so much to it.”)

Intrigued by the now-trending menu item, I felt it was my duty to try the Big Arch Burger for myself, and see if Kempczinski was being honest about how delicious it really is. Below, you’ll find my personal review — and I had more than just one bite.

The Big Arch Burger Has A Lot Going On

Seeing the Big Arch Burger IRL, I have to admit that Kempczinski was right. It really is larger than every other McDonald’s sandwich I’ve recently tried, and I noticed the sesame and poppy seed bun right away like he did. The one difference in our taste-tests is that I knew exactly how to attack it with my first (much bigger and very delicious) bite.

McDonald's

If it wasn’t for the larger size and bun, I’d say it’s pretty similar to a Big Mac. The main difference, IMO: Big Arch Sauce has more of a tang to it than Big Mac Sauce, and I really loved the crispy onions for flavor and texture.

Though it has the vibes of a McDonald’s classic burger, the Big Arch manages to feel more elevated and it’s *very* filling. I ate it by itself and not part of a meal for lunch, and was pretty satisfied.

TL;DR

Rachel Chapman

If Kempczinski never posted a taste-test, I doubt people would be talking about the Big Arch Burger as much as they are, and I probably wouldn’t have tried it for myself. Ultimately, I’m glad I did. The Big Arch Burger isn’t super unique, but it’s classically McDonald’s — just with more going on. If you’re a fan of Mickey D's, you’ll love this.

Rating: 4.6/5