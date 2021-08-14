McDonald’s always offers a great bite, but most of the locations look pretty similar: red and yellow signs, golden arches. If you want something unique, though, there are plenty of stores out there that will surprise you. There are Mickey D’s all around the world with outside-of-the-box designs, and you may just want to add these Instagram-worthy McDonald’s locations to your must-see list. After all, nothing goes with a Big Mac like the perfect ‘Gram.