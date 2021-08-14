Food
These Instagram-worthy McDonald's locations include a ski-thru restaurant in Sweden.

By Cianna Garrison
NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

McDonald’s always offers a great bite, but most of the locations look pretty similar: red and yellow signs, golden arches. If you want something unique, though, there are plenty of stores out there that will surprise you. There are Mickey D’s all around the world with outside-of-the-box designs, and you may just want to add these Instagram-worthy McDonald’s locations to your must-see list. After all, nothing goes with a Big Mac like the perfect ‘Gram.

simonlong/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images

McDonald’s with Teal Arches (Sedona, Arizona)

The McDonald’s in Sedona opened in 1993, and it’s the only restaurant of the chain with teal arches. The unique shade was ultimately decided upon over the yellow and red colors of the typical logo to avoid the colors distracting from the desert landscape.

Ted Soqui/Corbis News/Getty Images

