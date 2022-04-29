Leaving behind April means it’s gonna be May. When the *NSYNC memes start showing up on your timeline again, that’s a good indicator that it’s time to start gathering May captions and quotes for all your upcoming adventures. As the last month of spring, May is the time to plan all the park day picnics, bike rides with your partner, and finish up the spring cleaning and home decor makeover you’ve been thinking about.

May is also the time to really wear those cute not too hot, not too cold ‘fits before the summer heat has you trading in your lightweight cardigans and pastel colors for bold and bright prints and beachwear. You’ve also got holidays like Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, and Memorial Day on the cal as well. For those, you’ll definitely need some May captions and quotes ready to go. After all, you want to post a cute pic with your mom on May 8 and having some May quotes on hand will make posting easier.

You may even have some epic adventures planned like a Memorial Day getaway to a beach house with your besties or just a weekend road trip with your partner. Whether it’s a post-vacay photo dump or a series of adorable selfies, you’ll be full prepared to share on the ‘Gram the minute you open the app thanks to these 30 May Instagram captions.

Olelole/E+/Getty Images