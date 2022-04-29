30 May Captions And Quotes For Ringing In The Last Month Of Spring On Insta
When you’re ready to bring May flowers to the ‘Gram.
Leaving behind April means it’s gonna be May. When the *NSYNC memes start showing up on your timeline again, that’s a good indicator that it’s time to start gathering May captions and quotes for all your upcoming adventures. As the last month of spring, May is the time to plan all the park day picnics, bike rides with your partner, and finish up the spring cleaning and home decor makeover you’ve been thinking about.
May is also the time to really wear those cute not too hot, not too cold ‘fits before the summer heat has you trading in your lightweight cardigans and pastel colors for bold and bright prints and beachwear. You’ve also got holidays like Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, and Memorial Day on the cal as well. For those, you’ll definitely need some May captions and quotes ready to go. After all, you want to post a cute pic with your mom on May 8 and having some May quotes on hand will make posting easier.
You may even have some epic adventures planned like a Memorial Day getaway to a beach house with your besties or just a weekend road trip with your partner. Whether it’s a post-vacay photo dump or a series of adorable selfies, you’ll be full prepared to share on the ‘Gram the minute you open the app thanks to these 30 May Instagram captions.
- “Here’s to the last month of spring.”
- “Now that the April showers are behind us, looking forward to all the May flowers.”
- “You have to remember to be thankful. But in May, one simply can’t help being thankful that they are alive, if for nothing else.” – Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Avonlea
- “I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day. When it’s cold outside, I’ve got the month of May.” – Smokey Robinson, “My Girl”
- “Thank u, next, April.”
- “You are as welcome as the flowers in May.” – Charles Macklin
- “Ready to start my May chapter.”
- “May this month be the best yet.”
- “May the month be with you.”
- “Maybe we got lost in translation.” — Taylor Swift, “All Too Well”
- “There aren’t enough flowers in the world to show you how much you mean to me.”
- “No matter how old she is, sometimes a girl just needs her mom.”
- “May sunshine is the best medicine.”
- “Where my beaches at? It’s May.”
- “All things seem possible in May.” — Edwin Way Teale
- “The last days of May are among the longest of the year.” — Alice Munro, What is Remembered
- “Never put off till tomorrow what may be done day after tomorrow just as well.” — Mark Twain
- “A little madness in the spring is wholesome even for the king.” — Emily Dickinson
- “May, more than any other month of the year, wants us to feel most alive.” — Fennel Hudson, A Meaningful Life - Fennel's Journal - No. 1
- “Summer, I’m not ready for you yet.”
- “May the Force be with you.” — Star Wars
- “Tomorrow is another May.”
- “One more May.”
- “Goodbye, spring. Hello, summer.”
- “Make it a May to remember.”
- “The May the Earth stood still.”
- “Let your joy burst forth, like flowers in the spring.”
- “Every daisy in May is my favorite.”
- “Once and floral it’s May.”
- “Oh, how I’ve missed you, May.”