There's no doubt that eclipses are mesmerizing experiences. Witnessing the full moon turn crimson red is enough to make anyone stop in their tracks and look up at the night sky. According to astrology, though, eclipses are so much more than something beautiful to look at. They can be the harbingers of intense and unexpected changes. When an eclipse takes place, astrologers know that something major is about to take place, and the emotional meaning of the May 2021 blood moon is all about accepting that change is a part of life.

When a blood moon, aka total lunar eclipse, takes place, it may feel like a chapter is coming to an end. A lunar eclipse has the power to evoke significant shifts, and sometimes, they can feel as though they're arriving completely out of nowhere. That's because an eclipse essentially speeds you up toward your ultimate destiny. However, in order for you to come to terms with your fate, you must be willing to part ways with whatever was standing in the way of you and your higher purpose.

There's even an expression that astrologers use to describe the impact of an eclipse, and that is that they can literally "eclipse" something out of your life. Relationships can come to an abrupt end, your career may suddenly begin heading in a different direction, and you might even find yourself moving to a new city. There's no telling how an eclipse will affect you, but sometimes, it can leave a startling mark on your reality. All you can do is accept the changes an eclipse imparts you with, trusting that this is all happening for a reason.

When something is "eclipsed" out of your life, it can feel totally shocking and sometimes awful at first. However, over the course of the next few months, you may begin to understand the beauty of these changes and how they've encouraged you to grow in a multitude of ways.

Clemens Peters / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

The Blood Moon In Sagittarius Takes Place On May 26, 2021 At 7:13 a.m. ET

The upcoming lunar eclipse is slated to take place in wild, open-minded, and untethered Sagittarius, a zodiac sign that craves a life that is both free and without limits. This lunar eclipse may encourage you to break away from something that's been holding you back and to seek out experiences that expand your perspective of the world. Sagittarius is nothing if not adventure-seeking and this lunar eclipse could be the moment that you set sail on an adventure of your very own.

However, this lunar eclipse may feel difficult to absorb at first. It's moving over the South Node, which contains all the energy the cosmos are currently encouraging you to sever ties with and move away from. The South Node is symbolic of everything you already know and don't need to spend more time learning. When this blood moon takes place, you may feel drawn to some of your more comforting and monotonous patterns just before you find the courage to let go and embrace something new.

The process of letting go is not always easy, but it is integral to your own personal growth. An eclipse can leave you feeling angry, as though it took something away from you that you thought you weren't ready to part ways with. But an eclipse is always directly aligned with fate. Rest assured that if this blood moon leaves you feeling blown away by too much change at once, it's happening because it's supposed to. Think of a blood moon as the moment the universe decides to intervene in your life and put you on the right path. Let this bring you the knowledge that you're exactly where you're supposed to be.